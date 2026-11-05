Join local chefs, artists, and neighbors for the first-ever Empty Bowls Long Beach — a celebration of food, art, and community.

This Saturday, Nov. 7, Sara Pilchman Ceramics and The Volunteer Center are bringing the nationally recognized Empty Bowls project to Long Beach.

Guests will choose a handcrafted ceramic bowl, enjoy soup donated by local restaurants and chefs, and take their bowl home as a lasting reminder of neighbors facing food insecurity. Proceeds will benefit Food For Kids, The Volunteer Center’s hunger-relief program serving children and families across Long Beach and the South Bay.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 7

Cost: $35

Details: https://tinyurl.com/empty-bowls-LB

Venue:First Congregational Church of Long Beach, 214 Cedar Ave., Long Beach