See the Banned Classic ‘Salt of the Earth’: Join the Community Film Screening

Join Milagro x El Cine for Salt of the Earth, a preshow conversation, and a fundraiser supporting Food Chain Workers Alliance.

Salt of the Earth is one of the first truly independent movies in the U.S., and one of the most banned films in our history. Why? Because it’s “of labor, by labor, and for labor.”

Who makes your Thanksgiving possible? Behind every meal are people who plant, harvest, pack, transport, prepare, and serve our food. This Thanksgiving season, gather to celebrate their work and stand alongside them. The event will also feature custom artwork created for the occasion.

Time: 1:30 p.m., Nov. 14

Cost: $10.91

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Salt-of-the-Earth-Film

Venue: Milagro Cinemas Norwalk, 13917 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk