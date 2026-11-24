As Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve draw near, community organizations and waterfront destinations across San Pedro and Wilmington are preparing a vibrant lineup of holiday events. From glowing light installations along the Los Angeles Waterfront to traditional parades and charitable giveaways, residents have numerous opportunities to celebrate the season and support neighbors in need. Waterfront Illumination and Festive Entertainment

Leading the local festivities is Harbor Glow at West Harbor, running from November 20, 2026, to January 3, 2027. Taking place along the LA Waterfront in San Pedro, this holiday light experience showcases larger-than-life illuminated displays, interactive photo opportunities, and family-friendly activities designed to bring seasonal cheer to the harborfront.

Along the promenade, waterfront entertainment continues with live music at the San Pedro Fish Market on December 4 and December 18, 2026, featuring local bands, fresh seafood, and drinks.

On Saturday, December 5, 2026, the Port of Los Angeles presents Holidays by the Sea from 5 to 8 p.m. The annual San Pedro gathering features live holiday entertainment, family activities, and community celebrations along the harbor. Community Parades and Festive Gatherings.

Seasonal traditions also take center stage through the annual San Pedro Spirit of the Holidays Parade, organized with support from the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce. Community groups and parade entries are participating in special pre-parade gatherings hosted aboard the historic Battleship IOWA to support entry into the annual holiday procession. Supporting Families Across Wilmington and San Pedro.

Beyond light shows and parades, holiday initiatives across the Harbor Area place a strong emphasis on community care and mutual support:

YWCA Harbor Area Food Distributions: To assist local families during the high-demand Thanksgiving and winter holiday stretch, the YWCA Harbor Area is coordinating weekly food distributions serving hundreds of households in both San Pedro and Wilmington. The programs deliver fresh produce, meats, dairy, and pantry staples, relying on community volunteers and donations to ensure families have nutritious holiday meals. 3

San Pedro Bay Historical Society & Red Men’s Lodge Holiday Giveaway: Following last year’s successful drive, the Red Men’s Lodge and the San Pedro Bay Historical Society have teamed up again to collect gently used holiday decorations. With final collection dates wrapping up on November 22, 2026, collected artificial trees, lights, and ornaments will be distributed free of charge to local families—giving residents an affordable way to decorate while enjoying photos with Santa at the hall.

From scenic harbor light displays to essential neighborhood food drives, San Pedro and Wilmington are offering a warm, inclusive holiday season for all local residents.