SAN PEDRO – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Nov. 19 issued the following statement after heavy rains this morning led to the temporary closure of Caltrans’ designated Vincent Thomas Bridge detour route, with drivers being redirected from Harry Bridges Boulevard to instead use Pacific Coast Highway.

Although this is a city road, Supervisor Hahn has called this an all-hands-on-deck situation. At her direction, LA County Public Works crews have been along Harry Bridges since last week coordinating with the City of Los Angeles and Caltrans to clear the area of flooding and limit impacts on the neighborhood.

“I appreciate Caltrans for detouring drivers to PCH when heavy rain caused flooding on Harry Bridges in Wilmington this morning. But changing the route in the middle of a storm while drivers were battling already flooding roads was chaotic. That can’t be the long-term strategy during El Niño and this 16-month bridge closure.

I continue to call on Caltrans to designate an alternate detour route that avoids areas prone to flooding.”

Previously reported:

Traffic Advisory: Harry Bridges Blvd. Closed in Wilmington

Vincent Thomas Bridge detour traffic should use Pacific Coast Highway temporarily. Crews are clearing flood water from Harry Bridges Blvd. Avoid the area.

And remember to slow for the cone zone.