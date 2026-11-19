LOS ANGELES — On Nov.16, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter approved a settlement agreement, clearing the way for the Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing or HSH to assume key regional leadership responsibilities on behalf of the Los Angeles Continuum of Care or LA CoC.

HSH stands ready to transition into its leadership responsibilities within the LA CoC, consistent with the CoC’s general membership vote in October 2026. As HSH prepares to assume four key regional CoC functions—collaborative applicant, homeless management information system or HMIS lead, coordinated entry system or CES management entity, and Point-in-Time Count or PIT count administrator— the development of a comprehensive transition plan is underway to ensure a coordinated and managed transfer of responsibilities. The plan prioritizes maintaining system stability, safeguarding public resources, and ensuring uninterrupted access to housing and essential services for people experiencing homelessness.

Timeline Overview

Beginning in December 2026, HSH will transition FY 2025 grants that have not yet been executed and will ensure the appropriate transfer of FY 2026 grants within two weeks of HUD’s award.

In January 2027, HSH will shadow LAHSA as it conducts the 2027 Point-in-Time Count.

By March 2027, HSH will officially assume the collaborative applicant role, and will begin supporting the CoC Board and leading the LA CoC’s FY 2027 application process for HUD’s CoC funding.

By the end of December 2027, HSH will officially assume responsibility for the homeless management information system and the coordinated entry system.

In January 2028, HSH will conduct the 2028 Point-in-Time Count.