SACRAMENTO — Gov. Newsom Nov. 19 announced that because of California’s investment in CalKIDS, $166 million is available for more than 300,000 community college students. Students can use the scholarship money to cover college and career training expenses, including tuition and fees, books and supplies, and computer equipment.

In March, Gov. Newsom announced a partnership between CalKIDS, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, and the California Cradle-to-Career Data System to identify eligible community college students and connect them with CalKIDS Scholarships. The coordinated effort has already identified more than 300,000 community college students with more than $166 million in available scholarships, including the more than $20 million identified earlier this year.

Gov. Newsom launched CalKIDS in 2022 — four years before the federal government launched similar “Trump Accounts”— CalKIDS provides eligible children with publicly funded savings for college and career training. Families can claim their accounts and build on those savings over time, giving children a financial foundation for their future. Since inception California has invested over 2.4 billion in 6 million CalKIDS accounts, with over one million accounts now claimed. The first cohort of recipients are already seeing the benefits supporting nearly 70,000 students with more than $37 million for expenses at community colleges across the state, alone. Students who graduated from a California public high school in 2022 or later are likely to have a CalKIDS Scholarship waiting for them.

Eligible California public school students automatically receive up to $1,500 in CalKIDS Scholarships but must claim their account in order to use the funds for qualified educational expenses until age 26.

As part of the initiative, the California Cradle-to-Career Data System securely matches CalKIDS participant information with community college enrollment data through an existing information-sharing arrangement. Community college districts can use this information to conduct individualized outreach to enrolled students with available CalKIDS Scholarships, ensuring students know about funds that can immediately support their educational goals.

CalKIDS is administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, which is chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.

Students can visit CalKIDS.org to confirm eligibility and claim their scholarship.