LOS ANGELES — Twenty-three workers at Verve Coffee Roasters’ Los Angeles location are organizing with the United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Local 770, building on the efforts of established Northern California cafes, and adding to the growing momentum of specialty coffee workers joining together for a stronger voice in their workplaces.

Workers at the Mateo Street location in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District join Verve Coffee workers at six locations in Northern California, including Santa Cruz and San Francisco. Those workers recently reached a tentative agreement following nearly 10 months of negotiations, securing improvements to wages, scheduling, paid sick leave and workplace protections, including limits on the use of artificial intelligence in employment decisions.

Workers at the Los Angeles location say they take pride in the quality of coffee, food and service they provide and the community they have built in the Arts District. However, they say ongoing staffing shortages, inadequate training for new employees and wages that do not reflect the demands of the company’s largest Los Angeles-area cafe are creating challenges for employees and the customers they serve. Workers also say concerns about disrespectful and intimidating communication from leadership have contributed to declining morale, high turnover and an environment where employees increasingly feel uncomfortable speaking openly.

Verve workers in Los Angeles are seeking a stronger voice on wages, benefits, scheduling and working conditions, and the opportunity to address these issues collectively.

“The goal is to make Verve a better place for workers and customers alike. When workers feel valued, respected and supported, we can focus on providing the quality service we’ve built our reputation on. We take immense pride in what we do and believe that by uplifting each other’s voices we can make Verve the best it can be,” said Ajeya Hernandez, a Verve Coffee barista in Los Angeles.

Their effort is part of a growing movement among specialty coffee workers throughout California, including employees at Philz Coffee and other coffee companies who are organizing for a greater voice and better workplace protections.