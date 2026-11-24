Three kinds of cornbread, heirloom pans, and the South Alabama kitchen where I learned to cook.

By ShuRhonda Bradley, Columnist

Cornbread isn’t a treat that requires waiting till the holidays to enjoy. A staple in Southern cuisine and foodways, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner. I was still in single digits when I made my first pan of cornbread. I remember asking my grandmother to open the oven door so I could set my bowl on it and mix the batter. I was tall enough to reach it there. Grandma Ida was known for her cooking and baking in our small Alabama town. When I asked her how much cornmeal to use, she told me to look at the bottom of the bowl and fill it to a certain point, using her hand as a guide. If we measured it with a spoon, it was simply a regular spoon from the drawer. Grandma would remind me to stir it well, and now and then, she would come behind me to check my progress. Mostly, though, she let me take charge in that kitchen. I felt like my own little chef.

I still have the first pan I remember baking cornbread in, a little black aluminum Bake King pan stamped with H 830. Nowadays, I use the cast-iron skillet my great-grandmother Charlotte passed down. It’s over 60 years old.

Both my grandmothers made cornbread their own way, but Grandma Ida taught me the version I still make for anyone today. Growing up, we used what we had: one egg would suffice, and if we ran out of milk, we would use water. As I got older, I started using two eggs, and if we had buttermilk, that was even better. I discovered that adding a whole stick of butter and a little vegetable oil made it richer. My mother loved the way I made it. She preferred the crispy edges where the cornbread baked right against the iron; little did she know I was going through all her butter!

I’ve met people across the country who enjoy their cornbread light, fluffy, and sweet, the way I think of Jiffy. Jiffy tastes too sweet for my liking and is more of the country’s norm when it comes to cornbread. I do add a little sugar to mine, but I prefer to taste the cornmeal and enjoy some of that crispy, buttery skillet edge in every bite. When I break off a piece, the first thought that comes to mind is, “What pot liquor am I going to soak up?”

If we had collard greens, turnip greens, cabbage, butter beans, field peas, or black-eyed peas on the stove, we had cornbread. I’ll eat a warm piece with honey and a little extra butter now, but growing up, we made it for whatever was in the pot. People tell me how good it is with chili, but I still haven’t tried that. I prefer my cornbread with speckled butter beans and just enough pot liquor at the bottom of the bowl for one more bite.

Grandma Ida also made what she called flapjacks. Years later, I found “Cornmeal Griddle Cakes” in Toni Tipton-Martin’s Jubilee. She writes about a cook named Marcellus, who used less milk in his cornbread batter so he could drop it by the spoonful onto a hot cooking surface. I can picture Grandma at her griddle. (That’s her griddle she used in the picture.) She used to grease hers with butter, and then Pam spray came along.

Grandma’s flapjacks were thin and buttery, and those crispy edges were my favorite part, especially after pouring syrup on them. We usually ate them at supper, sometimes along with eggs, but give me some smothered okra, syrup, and flapjacks, and I was in heaven. Eating them was easy; making them was another story. I’d get impatient and try to lift one too early, often tearing it apart.

I’d eaten hot-water cornbread before, but we never made it at home. I prepared it for the first time for this column, and what stood out the most was how much frying oil I could taste. I thought I’d spend more time comparing the three kinds of cornbread, but instead, I kept thinking about what I wanted to eat with each one.

I’ve brought speckled butter beans back from Alabama because I miss having them here in Southern California. I’m cooking some with a ham hock and making chow-chow to accompany it. When I cut into the cornbread in Great-Grandma Charlotte’s skillet, I’m going for the piece with the crispy edge. My mother would have reached for that one, too.

Our Cast-Iron Cornbread

I still estimate most of this the way Grandma taught me. Here are the amounts I use as a starting point.

Ingredients

– About 1½ cups self-rising yellow or white cornmeal

– About ½ cup self-rising flour

– About 2 tablespoons sugar

– 2 eggs

– About ½ cup buttermilk

– 1 stick (½ cup) butter

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the butter and vegetable oil in a cast-iron skillet and put it in the oven to melt the butter as it preheats. In a mixing bowl, stir the cornmeal, flour, sugar, eggs, and buttermilk together until well combined. Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and pour the melted butter and oil into the batter. Stir to combine, then pour the batter back into the hot skillet. Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes, depending on the size of your skillet. Start checking at 30 minutes. A smaller skillet makes a thicker cornbread that may need a few more minutes.