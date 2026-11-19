LOS ANGELES – Nov. 19, 2026 – The Port of Los Angeles has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report or DEIR for a proposed Marine Oil Terminal and Wharf Improvements Project, located at Berths 148-151 in Wilmington, a terminal operated by Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 proposes to construct a new berthing facility at Berths 150-151, compliant with Marine Oil Terminal Engineering and Maintenance Standards or MOTEMS. The existing wharf at Berths 148-149 would be used as a Marine Oil Terminal or MOT while the new facilities at Berths 150-151 are being built. Future uses at Berths 148-149 would be limited to non-MOT uses such as storage of topside equipment and the occasional mooring of harbor craft to reduce congestion in the channel. Landside facilities, including piping, vapor recovery systems, support systems, and tankage, would be modified and upgraded to support the new Berths 150-151 loading platform. The proposed project includes consideration of up to 40 years of continued operation as a MOT at Berths 148-151, currently proposed via a new 20-year entitlement with two optional 10-year extensions.

The Port of Los Angeles released an Initial Study/Notice of Preparation or IS/NOP in February 2023. Both the DEIR and IS/NOP are available for public review at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa. The DEIR is intended to solicit additional feedback that can be incorporated into the Final Environmental Impact Report or FEIR.

The port will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the DEIR. No registration is required. Simultaneous Spanish translation services will be provided.

Time: 4 p.m., Dec. 8.

Details: For more information, visit portoflosangeles.org/ceqa, or call 310-732-3675.

Written comments on the DEIR may be submitted to ceqacomments@portla.org or to the following address during the public comment period through Jan. 4, 2027:

Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Comment letters sent via email should include the Project title “Berths 148-151 (Phillips 66) Marine Oil Terminal and Wharf Improvements Project” in the email subject line and the commenter’s physical mailing address in the body of the email.