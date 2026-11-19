The Port of Long Beach will host an open house in December to inform harbor partners and the general public about a planned project that will resurface Harbor Scenic Drive and upgrade the roadway to modern standards.

The meeting will be held Dec. 3. Requests for translation must be received by Nov. 25. Contact Veronica Morales at 562-233-7980 or veronica.morales@polb.com for translation. Comuníquese con Veronica Morales al 562-283-7722 o veronica.morales@polb.com antes del miércoles 25 de noviembre para obtener servicios de interpretación.

Pavement on Harbor Scenic Drive has reached the end of its useful life and must be replaced.

The Harbor Scenic Drive Enhancements Project will refresh the road that connects the 710 Freeway with several port terminals as well as hospitality businesses in the Harbor District. Plans call for pavement upgrades, roadway realignment, installing changeable message signs and improving lighting and utilities to enhance safety and traffic flow.

Project construction is expected to begin by February and be completed before the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, when Long Beach will host key aquatic competitions and other events.

To facilitate construction and ensure worker safety, motorists on northbound Harbor Scenic Drive will be detoured to westbound Harbor Plaza, then head north on Pico Avenue to access the onramp for northbound Interstate 710. Cars and pickup trucks can also take Harbor Plaza to the Queensway Bridge onramp to access downtown Long Beach.

Southbound traffic will continue to use Harbor Scenic Drive during construction.

Time: 7 p.m. Dec. 3

Details: RSVP for the meeting https://events.polb.com/_176nln

Venue: Port of Long Beach Maintenance Facility, 725 Harbor Plaza, Long Beach