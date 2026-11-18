WASHINGTON — In a closed-door meeting, Rep. Ted Lieu of California was elected House Democratic Caucus chair Nov. 18.

Lieu, 57, won by acclamation in an uncontested bid for the post. He moves up from caucus vice chair and is now positioned to be the highest-ranking Asian American House member ever.

House Democrats will vote next on a nomination for speaker, followed by elections for majority leader, whip and numerous junior caucus positions.

Lieu issued the following statement after the House Democratic Caucus elected him.

“I am grateful to have been elected Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. It is my honor to support a Caucus that fought for and achieved a total repudiation of the MAGA agenda and everything it stands for.

“With this election, our Caucus has made history. We will have the largest Women’s Caucus, the largest Black Caucus, the largest Hispanic Caucus, the largest Asian Pacific American Caucus, the largest Equality Caucus, and one of the largest Veterans Caucuses in history. In January, we will elect the first-ever Black Speaker, the first-ever woman Majority Leader and the first-ever Latino Whip. I am deeply humbled to be the House Democratic Caucus’s first Asian American Chair. Our Caucus and our leadership team represent the brilliant and beautiful diversity of America.

“We must fight to make the lives of the American people better. As Caucus Chair, I will do everything in my power to ensure Members have the tools they need to help their constituents and deliver results.”