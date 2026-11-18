LOS ANGELES – A winter storm system will bring moderate to heavy rain to Los Angeles County beginning Nov. 18 through 19, with the potential for road flooding, debris flows in recent burn areas, flooding along the coast and in low-lying areas, downed trees, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A flash flood watch is in effect from this afternoon through Thursday evening.

Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January 2025 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm—especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods. Ahead of the storm, the Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement agencies warned residents in areas at-risk for potential debris flows to evacuate.

The Winter Shelter Program has been activated. Augmented winter shelters are now open for unhoused residents. Call 2-1-1 for bed availability and transportation information.

All residents are encouraged to:

Sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov .

Download the Genasys Alert mobile app or visit genasysprotect.com to view your evacuation status.

Find the nearest sand and ready-to-fill sandbag distribution sites at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/ .

View the latest mud and debris flow forecasts and sign up for updates through LA County Public Works’ Postfire Resources webpage

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/rain for the latest rain preparedness tips and resources.

Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

During and after the storm, all residents are strongly encouraged to:

Follow all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

Ensure your vehicle is safe to operate during wet weather. Make sure your tires, brakes, and windshield wipers are in proper working condition. Drive cautiously and slow down. Many roadways will be wet and slippery.

Have an emergency plan that is easy for all family members to understand.

Monitor radio and TV news closely for information about weather conditions and flooding in your area.

Be prepared to leave immediately if an evacuation is ordered. Have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

Identify important items to take, if your neighborhood is evacuated (e.g., photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets).

Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water on foot or in a vehicle.

If you see someone who has been swept into moving water, do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Immediately call 9-1-1 and, if possible, throw a rope or some type of flotation device to them.

Beach Safety Under Storm Conditions:

Stay out of the water and remain far away from the water’s edge.

Stay off of rocks and jetties.

Be cautious of stronger and larger than usual waves reaching further than usual.