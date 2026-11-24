California has long been a leader in climate action, and it’s also a leader in feeling the effects of climate inaction in the world at large. The southwest region of which we’re a part has experienced its driest period in 1,200 years in the quarter century since 2000, and the Sacramento Valley aquifer may have permanently lost its capacity to store water according to research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. At the same time, the rain brought by El Niño this year only intensifies the climate whiplash effect that increasingly dominates the state’s climate concerns.

The second ‘key message’ in the state’s recently-released Fifth Climate Assessment drives this point home:

California will experience greater precipitation variability and more “climate whiplash.” California’s weather will feature greater swings between wet and dry extremes. Storms are expected to intensify and deliver a greater share of total precipitation.

And the fourth ‘key message’ reminds us that the seemingly ‘unseasonal’ conditions behind the 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires are no fluke:

Climate change is reshaping California’s seasons, altering the timing, duration, and intensity of seasonal conditions. As summer periods lengthen, winters shorten, and seasonal conditions become more variable, natural and human systems that depend on the reliability of seasonal patterns will be affected and forced to adapt.

As the 31st U.N. climate summit collapsed with deep divisions over fossil fuels, the question here is what can and should Californians still do?

Continuing our clean energy transition, and mitigating the impacts of climate change that also drive up the cost of living were two key themes struck by environmental representatives who spoke to Random Lengths. And while the Trump administration has made both more difficult, the mid-term elections were a sign of hope, as voters defeated an attempt to roll back the state’s premier environmental law, and elected an even more pro-environment slate of state officials.

To start with, “The good news is that California’s greenhouse gas emissions declined in 2024 and that was across all sectors, transportation, electricity,” said Bill Magavern, policy director for Coalition for Clean Air. “But of course that was before Trump returned to office and started blocking California’s efforts to reduce emissions,” he warned. “So I am not confident that will see similar declines when we have all the data for 2025.”

In fact, “Right now we are not on track to meet our emission reduction targets, and the federal government is very much standing in the way, and I think California decision-makers have also retreated some,” he said. “We saw that in the ‘cap and invest’ amendments that CARB [California Air Resources Board] adopted earlier this year, which are going to make it more difficult to reach our emission reduction targets for 2030.”

In light of that, “We’re calling on Gov.-elect Becerra and the state legislature to redouble efforts to reduce the emissions that are not only changing the climate but are also causing sickness and premature death for Californians through increased air pollution,” Magavern said.

He stressed the importance of how CARB decides to implement its “cap and invest” decisions later this year. “It’s important that they uphold the integrity of that emissions cap, and not continue giving away carbon allowances to big polluters,” he said. “It’s a complicated system, but the essential point is that we need to actually have a cap that means something and not give away these valuable public assets and carbon allowances to the big polluters or to anybody who’s not making effective efforts to reduce emissions.”

The Cost Of Climate Whiplash — Droughts, Fires and Floods

“We’ve been seeing in recent years in California this kind of climate whiplash, where we go from being worried about drought to be worried about flood very quickly,” Magavern said. “Now we’re entering into that season where the concern is flooding. … I know that Long Beach has already been hit by sea level rise.” After that, “In the summer, the effects of El Niño likely will elevate the temperatures, so you have to be concerned again about heat waves. And after all the rain grows the vegetation, then, when the heat dries it out, then we get into the latter part of next year we’ll have to be concerned again about elevated wildfire risk.”

Above all, “These weather patterns are not natural. These are not natural disasters,” said Erika Guzman Cornejo, spokesperson for California Environmental Voters. “We’re seeing extreme weather on both ends because polluters spent years lying, decades lying about the impacts of their products and now were facing what used to be disasters every couple of years every single season.”

We’ve also had decades of lying pitting the economy against the environment. But that lie is no longer tenable in the face of climate whiplash.

“There’s an extreme un-affordability crisis in California and we know that climate disasters —all of them, flooding, drought, wildfires — very quickly become financial disasters,” Cornejo said. “We know that Californians are feeling the squeeze at the pump in their groceries, with their electricity — across the board. We know that flood damage, wildfires, evacuation costs, property repairs, are going to put a major strain on Californians more than we’re already feeling,” she explained. “In a state facing an insurance affordability and availability crisis, another destructive winter is really going to deepen financial security and make it harder for families to pay their bills.”

What’s more, “The impacts of any kind of whether disaster extends well beyond those immediately affected,” Cornejo went on to say. “When we think about like flooded roads, or damaged infrastructure, rebuilding homes and businesses, we know that it’s not just those immediately impacted. It has an impact across the state — to workers and businesses, food supply, and a lot of that is translated into higher expenses for California families. They face disrupted livelihoods, and we see public dollars diverted towards disaster response instead of long-term investments,” she said. “It’s pretty clear that California needs to invest in resilience — all kinds of resilience before the next disaster hits, not just pay the cleanup cost after the fact.”

In the near term, “This El Niño winter, and the extreme rain and flooding that I anticipate we’re going to be seeing the next couple of weeks and months here, a lot of that [resilience] looks like strengthening flood protection and stormwater infrastructure, but also things like restoring natural landscapes that will help absorb this water,” Cornejo said. “We need to be better at capturing stormwater and also protecting communities from disproportionate risks and making sure that polluters aren’t allowed to shift these costs onto working families. And so preparedness is definitely an affordability strategy,” she said. “And honestly, prevention is less costly than the rebuilding.”

A Green Promise In A Blue Wave

“The election results make me much more hopeful than I was on Nov. 2.” Magavern said. “First of all, Californians resoundingly rejected the big corporate effort to weaken our environmental quality act,” he noted. “That is something that would have surprised a lot of people if you told them six months ago that California’s by over 56% would reject this measure to roll back environmental protections.” That’s probably an understatement. At one point polls showed the roll-back passing by 73%. “So that certainly gives me a lot of hope and I think we should send a message to our elected officials that the voters in California still really value clean air and clean water, and wild places.”

In addition, “Secondly if you look at who was elected, Xavier Becerra, when he was attorney general, was a strong advocate for environmental justice and public health. And so we’re very much hoping that he’ll continue that record as governor.”

Looking forward to the budget process, “We’re urging Gov.-elect Becerra to fund investments that will help low and moderate income Californians be able to afford the transportation and energy services that they need, and to help them not have to be so dependent on gasoline and on fossil fuels for home heating and cooling,” Magavern said. “We have effective solutions like public transit, and electric cars and buses and trucks, and like heat pumps for home heating and cooling. So we need to accelerate the transition to those cleaner technologies and that includes having some state incentive programs.”

Beyond the new governor, he said, “I don’t know a lot about the new legislators but certainly some of the ones who lost were no friends of our air and our climate.”

Here, Cornejo stepped in to provide more information. She first cited Clarissa Cervantes, who “flipped a seat previously held by Republican lawmaker” in Riverside County. “And then we see Jessie Lopez and Jackie Elward who beat out corporate Democrats in Orange County and Marin and Sonoma County,” she said. “Those ones really stick out.”

Longer term, California’s politically potent agriculture sector has mostly resisted responding to the threat.

“I wish that the California Farm Bureau and the other big agricultural lobbies would wake up to the serious threat to their industry that climate change is causing and start to be more of the solution instead of continually standing in the way of climate action,” Magavern said. “I do think we’ve seen in Northern California elements of the wine industry that have been much more concerned with sustainability than some of the other big agricultural sectors.” And they’re not alone. “In California there’s a lot of companies that are more enlightened. They’re just not the majority,” he said. “Unfortunately what we often see in the capital as a kind of lowest common denominator organizing when it comes to the big business lobbies.”

This suggests that eventually there may be a tipping point, when enough others come to think more like some vintners. But the rest of the state can’t afford to wait for that day.

“Climate disasters are going to become financial disasters for California families, and we need our elected officials to stay laser focused on that, because it’s only getting worse and worse each year,” Cornejo said. “While we do need to have the infrastructure to help families after they’re impacted by these extreme weather disasters, we also need to prevent it,” she stressed. “At the end of the day, prevention is going to be cheaper than scrambling to scrape up cleanup costs.”