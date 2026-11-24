The charter reform process was moving boringly, but sensibly, forward at the Nov. 13 meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Reform, chaired by Councilman Tim McOsker. But one week later all hell broke out, with far more heat than light. Now the question is not just if things can get back on track, but what lessons have been learned in the process.

At the Nov. 13 meeting, Rob Quan of Fair Rep LA reiterated their advocacy for expansion of City Council and urged that it be taken up sooner, so that there was sufficient time to consider it fully. “Council size is way too important to wait till the end,” which it would have been, according to the schedule initially announced by McOsker. And without any drama, McOsker quickly agreed, moving the whole theme of “How Are Angelenos Represented?” into second place on the committee’s agenda, with work being done from January through March next year.

Boom!

But then things exploded a week later, when City Controller Kenneth Mejia raised the alarm over two charter measures on the City Council agenda for its Nov. 20 meeting, both of which would have given the council override powers over the mayor’s action with a 2/3 majority: one “to change Executive Directives issued by the Mayor,” the other “to remove a General Manager or Department Head.”

Mejia is the only city official to have backed Nithya Raman in her campaign for mayor, so it’s understandable that alarm bells went off for him.

“Something shady is going on at City Hall,” Mejia said in a social media post. “The past year and a half, the city has been working on charter reform; we’ve been having large discussions with the public,” he said. “Now, just recently, we elected a new mayor, and all of a sudden this Friday, the City Council wants to vote on basically weakening the power of the mayor.”

As a result of Mejia’s post and the alarm it generated, McOsker set out to calm the waters near the beginning of the council meeting. He began by asking that the items be sent back to committee, so that they wouldn’t get a City Council vote, defusing the immediate cause for alarm. He then went on to explain the situation — substantially, if not entirely.

McOsker Explains…

“What we do with any motion is that it needs to go to committee, to prepare analyses, to prepare ordinances, to prepare measures,” McOsker said. “We can’t change the charter today.” What they could do was move the process along. The committee has no staff of its own, so it’s dependent on council action, and it had publicly planned to take the items up in its next meeting on Nov. 30.

“I had wanted those [items] to come to this floor so the council could say yes or no, so that on the 30th, staff could show up with an analysis,” McOsker said. As a result of pulling the items, “It puts us behind the eight ball, because on Nov. 30 we will be talking about these subjects without staff analysis,” he said.

He acknowledged that the motions had caused confusion, but without naming, Mejia placed it largely on him.

“Now, rather than picking up a phone — as some members of the public did and said, ‘What is this?’ And I explained it, and the folks said, ‘Okay, that makes sense.’ We had a whole bunch of information that went out to the public that said that we were trying to act today to change the charter.” McOsker said. Which, of course, the City Council can’t do on its own anyway; it has to go to the voters. “This is a 2028 question,” he said.

…But Not Everything

In his focus on the legislative process, McOsker failed to address some of the more bizarre quirks — such as why the items called for their placement “on the November 2026 ballot.” Under current rules, that language couldn’t be changed from when the motions were introduced in May, McOsker’s press secretary, Sophie Gilchrist, later explained to Random Lengths.

That’s just one more facet of the complex rules that McOsker endeavored to explain. But it’s worth at least considering if revising rules so that the process is more transparent and easier for the public to understand would not be a worthy goal of charter reform — unless, of course, the council could just make the changes itself.

In the process, McOsker also buried the most politically salient point. As already mentioned, the measures had both been initially introduced in May, before the mayoral primary had even been held, and thus hadn’t just been dreamed up to undermine Mayor-elect Raman.

Yet, despite this, and despite McOsker’s explanation, Mejia still has a point. Council action on the measures would advance the process of weakening mayoral power, even if it wouldn’t complete it. So he wasn’t entirely wrong. And as for turning to social media, rather than calling McOsker directly, that may have been mistaken, but Mejia has good reason to distrust the council. It’s not just because of the hard-fought mayoral campaign. It’s because of the charter reform process, and the jarring disconnects between the Charter Commission’s extensive public outreach and coherently organized set of proposals and the City Council’s hurried, insular and almost chainsaw-like approach to the Commission’s work, while adding its own proposals, some of which — such as the two in question here — seemed quite detached from the Commission’s work.

Compatibility Problems

The whole first theme of the Ad Hoc Committee work plan, “Who Governs? Separation of Powers & Institutional Structure” — though not incompatible with the Commission’s work and recommendations — reveals a decidedly different outlook and prioritization.

While the sub-theme “General Manager authority and accountability” is clearly compatible with the Charter Commission’s second theme, “Rebuild Trust Through Accountability,” another sub-theme, “Mayor and Council separation of powers” — which apparently includes these two controversial measures — has no obvious connection with any of the Commission’s four main themes. Rather, it seems to grow out of the council’s fear of individual members losing power if the size of the council is increased.

This is a legitimate concern. But considering it first, before council expansion, which originally was to be considered last, seems like a slap in the face to expansion advocates, whose case is close to the heart of the reason why charter reform is happening at all. McOsker’s quick willingness to move council expansion forward in the process on Nov. 13 was a good trust-building step forward. But the subsequent firestorm threatens to overshadow it.

A Fresh People-Focused Perspective

To better gauge where things stand, Random Lengths reached out to several people involved in the Charter Reform Commission process. The only response we could obtain before press time came from Hunter Futo, a volunteer with Public Democracy LA, whose mission is “To strengthen community democracy in Los Angeles through inclusive deliberative processes such as civic assemblies.” Hundreds of such assemblies have been convened in the past decade, becoming permanent parts of government in several different countries. But only a handful have been held here in America. The Charter reform process included a randomly selected assembly regarding City Council size and structure, for which Futo served as a facilitator. He was also a randomly-selected delegate on the mini assembly regarding the preamble.

“I listened to some of the remarks during the City Council meeting this morning. I agree with Councilmember McOsker that Angelenos should be able to discuss charter reform questions like adults,” Futo said. “In my opinion, the best way to do that is with a participatory process such as a civic assembly: a randomly selected group of residents who reflect our city, learn from balanced information, deliberate on tradeoffs, and author a set of recommendations for officials to implement.”

This is different from how public comment processes normally work, Futo went on to explain. “Town halls and public comment generally hear from organized groups and the people with the time and resources to show up. An assembly can capture a true cross-section of Los Angeles.”

As noted above, there are good reasons to consider strengthening the City Council if it increases in size. But the public as a whole would be far more receptive to it if a randomly selected assembly considered it first and gave their approval.

And the same would be true of a parade of proposals that are yet to come, as McOsker explained to Random Lengths.

Last year, council members were asked to submit charter reform proposals, most of which “did not advance to the ballot because they required further study, staff analysis, and policy discussion,” McOsker explained. “Instead, they were referred to committee for further consideration. That is where we found ourselves this week, beginning the process of requesting the necessary staff and legal analysis to inform our discussions in the Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Review.”

People who’ve devoted years — if not decades — of their lives to city government will surely come up with some very good ideas. But before they go to the ballot, it could prove invaluable to first get feedback from the kind of randomly selected assembly that Futo has been involved with. It could help to avoid a great deal of needless misunderstanding farther down the road.