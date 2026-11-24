A federal lawsuit to force strict regulation, if not elimination, of the dangerous chemical hydrogen fluoride (HF) in oil refineries got a second chance in a Nov. 18th hearing at the federal courthouse in downtown LA.

The suit was brought by the Natural Resources Defense Counsel (NRDC) on behalf of two community organizations, Communities for a Better Environment here in south LA County and Clean Air Council in Philadelphia. It sought to force regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TCSA). The suit had been dismissed after an initial hearing in June, but with the proviso it could be refiled.

“We went into the meeting expecting the worst, which was that it would be dismissed,” said Steve Goldsmith, a board member of the Torrance Refinery Action Alliance (TRAA). At the first hearing, the judge “was kind of accepting these kind of absurd arguments in my view,” Goldsmith said, so he expected the same again. But he was pleasantly surprised, as the judge “was clearly seriously engaging on this and hopefully will allow us to go forward with it,” he said. And Selena Kyle, a senior attorney with NRDC said she was “hopeful that the judge will reach a different conclusion.”

HF “is so acutely toxic that exposing just 1% of skin to liquid HF—about a hand’s worth—can be a death sentence,” the lawsuit states. “Inhalation can also be fatal.” It’s uniquely dangerous given its potential to form lethal toxic acid clouds, threatening nearby communities, if released in an accident. This has nearly happened on multiple occasions, in “near miss” incidents, including the massive explosion at the Torrance Refinery 11 years ago that led to TRAA’s formation. That explosion landed a 40-ton piece of debris on the scaffolding surrounding an HF tank. It came within five feet of puncturing the tank, and releasing a toxic cloud that could have killed or injured thousands of nearby residents.

In 2009 in Corpus Christi and in 2019 in Philadelphia, tons of HF were released, but favorable wind conditions saved nearby residents from harm. In 1987, residents of Texas City weren’t so fortunate. “More than 1,000 people sought treatment; 95 were admitted to the hospital,” the suit reports. And it’s not just refineries that pose a threat: Trucks hauling HF to refineries that use it expose millions more to potential injury or death.

Despite all this evidence and more, the judge initially ruled that the he lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because the groups bringing the suit had failed to establish that they had standing to bring the suit before him. Specifically, he wrote:

Plaintiffs have failed to allege a “‘credible threat’ that a probabilistic harm will materialize” sufficient to establish an actual or imminent injury for Article III standing purposes.

But he allowed the complaint to be refiled.

“The legal issues and arguments in the briefing were similar both times,” Kyle told Random Lengths. “But our new complaint elaborated on why refinery use of this chemical is so dangerous by getting into more detail about things like what the Chemical Safety Board [CSB] had said about past close calls and releases, and the reasons for those,” she said. “We elaborated on insurance and other analyses showing that the U.S. refinery sector is actually particularly outdated, and inclined to push the envelope, and likely to understaff its refineries, all of which contribute to safety concerns.”

In addition, she said, “We included some more specific allegations about the Wilmington and Torrance refineries in the LA area and some inspections there and related EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] work that found they had not been accurately estimating things like how much [of] the chemical [at] their refineries could be released.”

In its brief, NRDC also noted:

In its 2022 investigative report on the 2019 Philadelphia HF release incident, CSB recommended that EPA consider prioritizing HF for risk evaluation under TSCA. CSB also recommended that, assuming HF presented an unreasonable risk, EPA “apply requirements … necessary to eliminate or significantly mitigate the risk …

This is precisely what the suit is asking the EPA to do.

Returning to the question of standing, however, there is already a precedent for recognizing it in the Ninth Circuit, due to another case brought by an NRDC member, Dr. Genghmun Eng, that was apparently overlooked in the previous ruling. Dr. Eng lost his lawsuit, but the court recognized that he had standing to bring it — which is the crucial issue at stake.

“I think one potential explanation there is that case was decided after the parties had submitted their first rounds of briefs,” Kyle said. “So when we went into the hearing last time we brought the case up, but it may be that the judge and law clerks hadn’t had much opportunity to engage with it,” she explained. “This time we were able to address [and] discuss it more thoroughly and I’m hopeful that the judge will reach a different conclusion in thinking about what the Ninth Circuit has said and how consequential on any release could be.”

The Western States Petroleum Association, who were intervenors in the lawsuit, drew particular contempt from Goldsmith. “This is an industry that has been pumping out fossil fuel emissions, CO2, for 100 years and now we’re paying for now,” he said. “I was just listening to Al Gore. He did the first hearing on climate change [which] was in 1981. He held it when he just entered Congress so that’s how long we’ve known about that,” he said.

But “This is not about closing the refineries,” as will inevitably happen in a post-carbon future,” Goldsmith said. “This is about having them switch while they’re still operating, the next decade or so, to a vastly safer alternative,” which has already happened recently at two U.S. refineries and four in Turkey that we know about. “There may be others around the world that haven’t been publicized,” he said. So it’s hardly an impossible ask.

A decision is expected in the next few weeks, after which the losing side could appeal. But if NDRC succeeds at this stage, it will begin the discovery process, in which a lot more damning information is almost certain to come out. So there could be a settlement instead.

Whatever happens, this is just one battle in the larger war, Goldsmith invites those interested in joining the fight to contact them at info@traa.website. Between the two refineries in Torrance and Wilmington, all of our readers are directly at risk in this war.