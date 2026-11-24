Four years after taking office, Councilman Tim McOsker has changed this resident’s expectations of City Hall. Now comes the harder part: turning attention into lasting results.

By Rick Thomas

There was standing room only in Watts on Saturday, Nov. 14, as Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker was sworn in for his second term representing Council District 15.

There was music, prayer, laughter, appreciation and enough smiling faces to make you wonder whether you had accidentally wandered into a family reunion instead of a political event.

And we are in da hood where family reunions are like New Year’s Eve!

But believe it or not, I was among those celebrating. Now, anybody familiar with my writing about Harbor Gateway South knows I don’t exactly make a habit of handing out compliments to elected officials.

Especially those working at Los Angeles City Hall. But sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. But in Tim McOsker’s case, I have some very specific reasons for doing so.

Remember When Harbor Gateway Was Invisible?

I’ve lived in Harbor Gateway South for nearly a decade, long enough to remember when getting the attention of City Hall was something of an Olympic event. Residents complained about commercial trucks, public safety, neighborhood conditions and the lack of basic city services. And what did we get? Crickets… absolute crickets.

We were that strange and peculiar little strip of Los Angeles where the mailing address says Torrance, the taxes go to Los Angeles and getting somebody to accept responsibility sometimes seemed harder than getting a straight answer from a politician.

So when Tim McOsker was elected in 2022, my expectations weren’t exactly through the roof.

Different councilman. Same old problems. Same City Hall. Why should anything change?

Well, surprise, surprise. Something did.

Phone calls started getting returned. Emails received responses. Community concerns were acknowledged. And more importantly, some of those concerns began finding their way onto the City Council’s official agenda. Imagine that. Harbor Gateway South actually got attention from the people elected to represent it. What a concept!

Jones Chemicals: A Problem City Hall Can No Longer Ignore

One of the clearest examples involves Jones Chemicals, Inc., the chemical facility on Del Amo Boulevard near Denker Avenue.

For years, residents and environmental advocates, particularly the Del Amo Action Committee, have raised concerns about the facility’s operations, regulatory violations and emergency preparedness.

I’ve written extensively about those concerns because I live in this community. This isn’t some industrial facility miles away that I occasionally read about. It’s practically in my backyard.

In December 2025, McOsker introduced Council File 25-1469, calling for a review of the city’s enforcement authority concerning Jones Chemicals.

The motion, which the City Council unanimously adopted in February 2026, directed the City Attorney and other departments to examine possible civil and criminal enforcement, nuisance abatement, facility safety improvements and emergency preparedness.

It also called for continued attention to community-requested safety measures, including shelter-in-place kits, warning systems and emergency training.

That’s not a solution to every problem at Jones Chemicals. But it’s considerably more than pretending the problem doesn’t exist.

The Del Amo Action Committee deserves enormous credit for keeping pressure on regulators and elected officials. Congresswoman Nanette Barragán has also pressed for stronger oversight.

McOsker’s action brought the city’s own legal and regulatory responsibilities into sharper focus.

Now comes the important question. What will the city actually do with those enforcement options?

Because a council motion sitting in a file cabinet doesn’t protect anybody from a chemical release. And residents shouldn’t have to wait for an emergency to discover whether the city has a workable response plan.

Denker Avenue: The Trucks Finally Get City Hall’s Attention

Then there’s Denker Avenue… ah, yes. Denker Avenue.

A street that some commercial truck operators apparently believe was designed as their personal staging area. I’ve walked these streets. I’ve photographed trucks. I’ve watched large commercial vehicles maneuver around residential intersections and areas used by school buses.

And I’ve listened to neighbors complain about idling engines, traffic congestion and safety concerns. For years, these complaints seemed to travel in one ear of the city government and out the other.

But in August 2026, McOsker introduced Council File 26-1117, directing the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to examine truck activity and idling in Harbor Gateway South.

The City Council adopted the measure on Oct. 2.

The action specifically addresses Denker and Western avenues and calls for recommendations that could include no-idling signs and other traffic-control measures. That matters.

For once, the problem wasn’t simply being discussed at neighborhood meetings. It was receiving formal attention at City Hall.

But before anybody starts popping champagne, let’s remember something.

A study is not enforcement… a motion is not a traffic officer. And a no-idling sign isn’t worth much if nobody bothers to enforce it. McOsker helped move the issue onto the city’s agenda. Now residents need to see what LADOT recommends and whether those recommendations actually make our streets safer. I’ll certainly be watching.

Western Avenue: Here Comes Another Test

And speaking of watching, there’s another major issue developing right outside our neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Water District’s Sepulveda Feeder Reach 2 Rehabilitation Project is bringing substantial construction activity to Western Avenue and nearby streets. The work is necessary. Metropolitan is rehabilitating an aging regional water pipeline that supplies communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Nobody wants a major water pipeline failure. But the project also brings lane reductions, traffic congestion, construction vehicles and questions about emergency access along a corridor already carrying heavy daily traffic.

Western Avenue separates Los Angeles from Torrance along much of this stretch. Unfortunately, traffic doesn’t stop at the city boundary to ask which municipality is responsible. And guess who gets to live with the consequences? We do.

I’ve been in direct communication with Metropolitan officials about the project, particularly regarding traffic management, emergency access, truck routes, and communication with residents.

One of my concerns has been the lack of sufficient advance coordination with elected officials and the need for better outreach to Spanish-speaking residents. Metropolitan has engaged with those concerns, and I appreciate the willingness of its representatives to answer questions.

But communication is not something that should begin after residents start experiencing traffic disruptions.

The project has already created a new test for the relationship between our community, Metropolitan and City Hall. Torrance has reported that construction-related lane reductions could remain in place through approximately June 2027.

That means months of potential inconvenience for residents, motorists, pedestrians and emergency responders. And while Metropolitan is responsible for the project, the Los Angeles side of Western Avenue remains part of McOsker’s district. His office needs to stay engaged throughout the construction period.

We need clear information about approved truck routes, traffic-control arrangements, emergency vehicle access, neighborhood notification and who residents should contact when problems arise.

We also need assurance that the work won’t push additional commercial traffic onto residential streets already struggling with truck activity. The Harbor Gateway South Neighborhood Council has been part of the community discussion, and continued public oversight will be essential.

I support repairing the pipeline. I also support being able to get out of my neighborhood without needing a traffic helicopter to tell me which direction to drive. Both objectives should be achievable. And this is precisely the kind of project where an attentive council office can make a meaningful difference.

Appreciation Is Not a Free Pass

Here’s something I’ve learned from years of community advocacy. You can appreciate an elected official without becoming that official’s personal cheerleader. You can acknowledge progress while continuing to demand results. And you can say thank you today while preparing another strongly worded email tomorrow. Trust me. I’ve got plenty of those emails ready.

McOsker’s office has demonstrated a willingness to engage with Harbor Gateway South residents on issues that previously struggled to attract attention. The Jones Chemicals motion and the Denker Avenue truck measure are two concrete examples. But both also illustrate the difference between government action and government results. The Jones Chemicals issue still requires meaningful oversight and enforcement.

The Denker Avenue truck problem still needs solutions residents can see on the street. And the Metropolitan Water District project will require continued monitoring, communication and coordination long after the ceremonial shovels have been put away. Those are not minor details.

They’re the everyday issues that determine whether residents believe their government is working for them.

Four More Years, Higher Expectations

As I watched Saturday’s celebration in Watts, I found myself thinking about how much my expectations have changed since 2022. Four years ago, I was simply hoping somebody at City Hall might answer the telephone. Today, I expect answers, follow-through and measurable progress. And that’s a significant difference.

McOsker’s second term provides an opportunity to build on the responsiveness I’ve witnessed while addressing the unfinished business that continues to affect Harbor Gateway South.

The challenge now isn’t simply getting residents heard. It’s making sure their concerns produce results. And I intend to keep doing what I’ve been doing: asking questions, attending meetings, walking my neighborhood, documenting problems and occasionally becoming a genuine pain in the you-know-what. It’s a role I’ve grown rather comfortable with. So, Councilman McOsker, congratulations on your second term.

I appreciate the attention your office has given our community and the actions you’ve taken to bring some long-neglected issues before City Hall. Keep listening. Keep responding. Keep showing up. Because Harbor Gateway South has finally gotten accustomed to having its councilman’s attention. And we’re not particularly interested in returning to the days of crickets. So, from one longtime resident who doesn’t hand out compliments to City Hall very often, here are two words:

ATTA BOY!

Now, about Jones Chemicals, those trucks on Denker Avenue and the construction on Western… we’ve still got some work to do.