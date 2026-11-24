After three decades, Los Angeles moves closer to implementing a community plan promising new investment, housing and environmental protections.

By Rick Thomas

On October 6, 2026, the Los Angeles City Council took another significant step toward reshaping Harbor Gateway’s future, approving additional recommendations and zoning modifications that move the community’s long-awaited planning update closer to implementation.

Now, before your eyes glaze over at the words “zoning modifications,” let me explain why this matters.

I live here… Not occasionally. Not just when there’s a community meeting or a story to cover. I actually live in Harbor Gateway South. I walk my dog through these streets. I see the trucks idling where they shouldn’t. I deal with the traffic, infrastructure problems, and the occasional adventure of figuring out which government agency is responsible for what.

And I’ve spent considerable time asking public officials why getting something done in Harbor Gateway sometimes feels like negotiating a peace treaty. So when Los Angeles decides to rewrite the blueprint for my neighborhood, you better believe I’m paying attention. Especially when the news is good.

Thirty Years? Seriously?

Harbor Gateway’s previous community plan dates back to the mid-1990s. Bill Clinton was president. The internet was still a novelty. Cellphones were mostly used for telephone calls, and nobody had heard of TikTok.

Meanwhile, Harbor Gateway was operating under a planning document designed for a world that no longer exists. For those unfamiliar with our corner of Los Angeles, Harbor Gateway is a geographical oddity, a narrow strip stretching from 120th Street south to Sepulveda Boulevard.

Originally, created as part of the city’s historic shoestring corridor connecting Los Angeles to its harbor communities, Harbor Gateway has sometimes occupied an equally unusual place on City Hall’s priority list.

I’ve lived here nearly a decade, and residents have often felt like an afterthought. We’re surrounded by other cities but depend on Los Angeles for municipal services.

My mailing address says Torrance. My city services come from Los Angeles. Torrance on the envelope. Los Angeles on the hook.

What Happened October 6?

The City Council originally adopted updated community plans for Harbor Gateway and Wilmington–Harbor City on September 9, 2025. But the city still needed to work through the legal and technical details of implementing them. On September 22, 2026, the Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee approved additional recommendations.

Then, on October 6, the full Council adopted the committee report for Harbor Gateway under Council File 25-0775, advancing revisions to proposed zoning ordinances and related documents.

Final legal processing and enactment of the implementing ordinances are still necessary before the new zoning regulations take effect. In plain English, because apparently you need a master’s degree in public administration to understand some of this stuff, the city has moved another step toward making these changes official.

That’s encouraging. Of course, I’ve dealt with the Los Angeles government long enough to know there’s a difference between approving something and delivering results. But progress is progress.

A Community, Not an Industrial Backyard

Now we get to the part that really interests me…Environmental protections. I live just a few blocks from Jones Chemicals, Inc., the chemical facility on Del Amo Boulevard near Denker Avenue.

Not exactly the kind of neighbor that inspires you to start singing, “Kumbaya my Lord, kumbaya.”

I’ve written extensively about regulatory violations, industrial safety and the concerns surrounding this facility. When you live near a chemical operation, environmental protection isn’t some academic discussion about zoning. It’s personal…It’s about my home, my neighbors and whether residents should simply accept potentially hazardous industrial operations near residential neighborhoods.

The updated plan proposes industrial transition areas intended to encourage cleaner, job-producing businesses that can serve as buffers between homes and heavier industry. Now that’s an idea I can support. Does this mean Jones Chemicals will suddenly pack up and leave?

Hardly… Does it mean every industrial operation will become a model corporate citizen?

Please…

But it recognizes something residents have been saying for years: neighborhoods need stronger protections and better separation from incompatible industrial activities. Organizations such as the Del Amo Action Committee have spent years demanding environmental accountability.

The new plan won’t solve everything, but it could provide another tool for improving conditions.

How About Some Neighborhood Investment?

The plan also encourages housing, commercial revitalization and mixed-use development combining residences with retail businesses.

Affordable housing incentives are part of the strategy. That’s welcome news in a region where housing costs seem determined to climb every time somebody checks the rent. And frankly, Harbor Gateway could use additional investment. I’m not suggesting we turn every commercial street into downtown Los Angeles. Nobody needs a 20-story condominium overlooking their backyard barbecue.

But thoughtful development bringing useful businesses, housing and jobs?

Absolutely.

What I don’t want is developers seeing opportunity while existing residents get stuck with the consequences. Growth should improve our neighborhoods, not erase their identity.

And Don’t Forget the Trucks

Anyone familiar with my reporting knows I’ve developed an unwanted relationship with Denker Avenue truck traffic. Believe me, monitoring eighteen-wheelers wasn’t on my retirement bucket list. But when trucks idle and stage near residential streets and school bus stops, it’s difficult to ignore.

I’ve photographed these conditions and repeatedly contacted public officials. In October, the City Council adopted a separate motion introduced by Councilmember Tim McOsker addressing truck activity, idling and safety concerns in Harbor Gateway South.

Another positive step.

But the community plan must also consider how industrial development affects neighborhood traffic and public safety.

Because encouraging cleaner industrial operations while allowing residential streets to become unofficial truck parking lots isn’t much of an improvement. That’s just rearranging the furniture.

Giving City Hall Its Props

Anyone familiar with my columns knows I’m not shy about criticizing government. And Harbor Gateway has provided plenty of material. But I’m equally willing to give credit where it’s deserved.

Since Tim Mcsker became our Councilmember, I’ve noticed greater responsiveness to concerns that residents have raised for years. Not every problem has been solved. Not even close. But I’ve seen progress, and the community plan presents another opportunity for lasting improvements.

The Harbor Gateway North and South Neighborhood Councils also have important roles in ensuring residents understand these changes and have a voice in what happens next.

This Isn’t Just Another Story

I’ve written plenty about Harbor Gateway’s problems: chemical facilities, truck traffic, public safety and the frustrating process of getting basic services. But when I finish writing those stories, I don’t close my laptop and drive home to another community.

I’m already home.

The decisions being made about Harbor Gateway will affect me just as surely as they’ll affect my neighbors. That’s why I’m encouraged.

For once, we’re discussing more than what’s wrong with Harbor Gateway. We’re discussing what it could become.

In my next column, I’ll seek answers from Councilmember McOsker, city planners, neighborhood council representatives and environmental advocates about what residents can realistically expect.

For now, I’m giving Los Angeles credit for moving this plan forward. But I’ll be watching what happens next. Not simply as a columnist looking for another story, but as a resident who must live with the results.

Harbor Gateway finally has a new vision for its future. And this time, I’m not just reporting on the story. I’m part of it.

Now let’s see City Hall deliver. Preferably before another thirty years go by.