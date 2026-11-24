Join to welcome back San Pedro’s very own artist, Moni Olguin, for the closing reception of her beautiful exhibition, Inner and Outer Worlds. Celebrate an inspiring afternoon of art, wine, music, and community while exploring Moni’s colorful creations, inspired by the natural world, dreams, poetry, music, and the beauty of San Pedro. From the ocean and Point Fermin to local landscapes, her artwork reflects the connection between our inner and outer worlds. Selected artwork will be available for purchase, offering a wonderful opportunity to take home a piece of local creativity. Come meet the artist, enjoy great company, and celebrate the arts at San Pedro’s neighborhood gathering place.

Time: 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 29

Cost: Free

Details: 310-832-2424

Venue: The Corner Store, 1118 W. 37th St., San Pedro