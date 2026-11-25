SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 25 announced his appointments of thirteen Superior Court Judges: seven in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Marisol León, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. León has served as a deputy attorney general at the CA Attorney General’s Office since 2014. She has also worked as a visiting assistant professor at Occidental College since 2017. León served as a law clerk at the East Bay Community Law Center from 2012 to 2014. León received a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James C. Chalfant. León is registered without party preference.

Tara Doss, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Doss has served as a supervising administrative law judge at the California Office of Administrative Hearings since 2022, where she also served as an administrative law judge from 2017 to 2022. She worked as an associate at multiple law firms including at Leal Trejo from 2015 to 2016, the Law Office of Kenneth Riggins from 2013 to 2015, Martin & Martin from 2007 to 2009, and at Adams ESQ Law Firm from 2003 to 2005. Doss was the owner of Canady Law Offices from 2005 to 2009. She received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California, School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Valerie F. Salkin. Doss is a Democrat.

Humberto Benitez, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Benitez has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. He served as a deputy public defender for the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1995 to 2024 and at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 1994 to 1995. Benitez received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Alessandra A. Ricciardulli. Benitez is a Democrat.

Mark Khalaf, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Khalaf has been a partner at Hutton & Khalaf since 2018. He has also served as a reserve deputy Sheriff at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1999 and as an adjunct professor at La Sierra University since 2014. Khalaf worked as a partner at Khalaf & Khalaf from 2005 to 2017. He worked as an associate at Wallin & Klarich from 2004 to 2005 and at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith from 2003 to 2004. Khalaf received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Judith Levy Meyer. Khalaf is a Democrat.

Sarah Reisman, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Reisman has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2025. Reisman worked as the directing attorney at Community Legal Aid SoCal from 2021 to 2025 where she also worked as a supervising attorney from 2020 to 2021. She worked as a supervising attorney at the Survivor Justice Center from 2014 to 2020. Reisman worked as an associate at Proskauer Rose from 2006 to 2012. Reisman received a Juris Doctor degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John S. Czuleger. Reisman is a Democrat.

Erika Diaz, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Diaz has served as a commissioner at Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2025. She served as an administrative law judge at the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board from 2021 to 2025 and at the CA Department of Social Services from 2020 to 2021. She worked as a staff attorney at multiple firms including at Estelle & Kennedy from 2019 to 2020, the Survivors Justice Center from 2014 to 2018, Inner City Law Center from 2011 to 2013, Neighborhood Legal Services from 2009 to 2011, and at Holguin, Garfield, Martinez, & Quinonez from 2005 to 2009. Diaz received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Nicholas Daum to the Court of Appeal. Diaz is registered without party preference.

Dimitri Portnoi, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Portnoi has worked in several roles at O’Melveny & Myers including as partner since 2019 and associate from 2011 to 2019. He served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2010 to 2011 and at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of CA from 2009 to 2010. He worked as an associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale& Dorr from 2007 to 2009. Portnoi received a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary Y. Tanaka. Portnoi is a Democrat.