CARSON — The City of Carson Nov. 24 held a time capsule opening ceremony on Nov. 19, in the Helen Kawagoe Council Chambers. Community members, former city employees, former residents, the mayor, and the City Council filled the room to see what the Carson of 1976 left behind for the Carson of 2026.

Placed outside City Hall in 1976, the time capsule was marked by a two-ton boulder and a plaque with the City Hall dedication, which read that the capsule was to be opened in the year 2026. The stainless steel box was encased in a concrete box and lowered into the ground. Resin was poured over the top, and concrete was poured all around it to seal it in place. It took the Public Works Department three days to carefully remove the concrete box. A special presentation at the ceremony showed that work, including crews digging the capsule out of the ground and chiseling the resin off the top of the stainless steel box.

Inside were messages from the city of 1976 to the city of 2026. The City Council of that time left their portraits and letters. Several Carson elementary, middle, and high schools, including Banning High School, contributed letters and drawings imagining what Carson would look like in 2026.

During the program, each councilmember shared where they were in 1976 and read aloud a letter written by a student of that era. Three guest speakers also shared remarks:

Greg Barbacovi, former Banning High School ASB president and member of the city’s first Youth Commission, spoke about the important role young people played in Carson’s early development. He recalled riding buses to visit other cities and view their amenities, gathering ideas for what Carson’s City Hall could become.

Robin Harrison (White), a Broadacres student in 1976, read his letter in a moving tribute to his mother, wife, and daughters. The audience, and Mr. Harrison himself, were visibly touched as he read his prediction that people of the future would have phones on which they could see each other.

Shirley Smith, wife of founding father and former Mayor Gilbert Smith, gave a warm introduction and read her late husband’s letter. She expressed her hope that his words will continue to live on throughout Carson.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. As we look at what they left behind in 1976, we are reminded of our promise to keep building a Carson that makes the next generation just as proud fifty years from now”, said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.

The ceremony was emceed by Mayor Pro Tem Cedric Hicks, who kept the evening lively with facts from 1976. Eggs cost $0.84 a dozen, MAS*H was a popular television show, and Gerald Ford was President of the United States. With audience members chiming in and reminiscing as councilmembers spoke, the night had a hometown feel. The Carson of 1976 believed in a Future that was unlimited, it was their vision that paved the way for the city to become the “Jewel of the South Bay.”

The display cabinets are located outside the Helen Kawagoe Council Chambers at Carson City Hall, 701 E. Carson Street, and are available for residents to view until the end of December 2026. If you would like to view the display, make an appointment with the public information office.

Details:310-933-4140; pio@carsonca.gov