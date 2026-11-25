Since writing is what matters most to me vis-à-vis theatre, typically I’ll pass on reviewing shows whose scripts I know I don’t/won’t like. Just from the title, it was clear that Sleeping Beauty: Once Upon a Winter’s Dream fits that bill. But because Long Beach Shakespeare Company has been on a bit of a winning streak, I figured it was worth checking out what they’re doing even when it’s clearly not for me.

I’m not sorry I did, because if nothing else, I can heartily recommend this slightly new take on a classic to kids.

Usually it’s right about here where I give you a quick synopsis, but this is Sleeping Beauty, for goodness sake, so even if director Michael Taber’s adaptation is a mash-up of different versions spanning almost 350 years, you know the basics. Taber frames the tale by having three fairies (Kelly Barton, Heidi Weatherford, and Olivia Frias) relate it directly to the audience, stepping into the flashbacks in which they participated. (Also, this is sort of a musical, fwiw.)

However much some adults may appreciate this production, Taber has tailored his cast’s delivery to speak to children, so it’s a little hard for me to say much about the performances. To be sure, though, Maria Taber stands out as Maleficent, with projection that is simply on a different level from anybody else on stage. But special mention must be made of Alan Bornemann, who was such an obvious favorite with the five children in attendance that he must have had a glee-evoking dog whistle (except, you know, for kids).

Although it may not matter to this show’s primary target demographic, Taber might have polished his script a bit more. There’s no excuse for saying (for example) that the king (Sean Purcell) and queen (Shoko Rice) are “asleep on their thrones” when they’re actually at the dining table, nor for empty, ungrammatical phrases like “just a century winter solstice away” to survive the rehearsal process.

Nonetheless, plenty of folk will be happy with this show, particularly if they bring the young’uns.

Sleeping Beauty: Once Upon a Winter’s Dream at Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Times: Fri–Sat 8:00 p.m., Sun 2:00 p.m. (except no show Dec. 4)

The show runs through December 6.



Cost: $21.50 to $31.50 (including fees)

Details: (562) 997-1494; LBshakespeare.org

Venue: Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach