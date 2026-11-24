Election 2026: The Bluenami wiped out Republicans in swing states and safe red states.

To paraphrase former President Barack Obama, the Republicans received a shellacking.

Did they deserve it? No. President Trump has presided over the greatest economic expansion in over fifty years. More Americans have left poverty and gotten back on their feet. Welfare reforms and cuts mean more people can get back into prosperity.

The bombing of Iran was a necessity, following decades of threats and international terrorism from Islamic militants in Tehran. Real leadership means doing the right thing, even when it’s not popular.

Is inflation a problem? Yes. I blame Trump 1.0 and Biden for that. Trump has done everything the second time to cut spending and eliminate government bloat. More must be done.

In California, everything is too expensive, too, but you can’t blame Trump for that. Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa rightly admitted that gas has always been two dollars higher in California because of Democratic policies.

The Bluenami has further reshaped California politics. Republicans have been reduced to an intractable superminority. Even the Assembly minority leader lost her seat.

What have Democrats won? The right to be blamed for everything.

Californians have no right to blame Republicans as the state continues to fail its residents and not provide basic services. From homeless encampments to rising crime, to a growing disparity between rich and poor, to increasing unaffordability of food and shelter, Democrats completely own the mess that is California.

Will Californians ever wake up?

Arthur Schaper Torrance,

Dear Arthur,

I’ll respond with what on of your own, Joe Rogan said about this election:

Rogan stated, “They didn’t just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country.” [ 1 ]

War in Iran: He blamed the administration’s involvement in the U.S. war with Iran, calling it “a war that no one wants to be in” and a campaign that betrayed voters who backed Trump on a “no more wars” platform.

Immigration Enforcement: While acknowledging that the administration closed the border and lowered crime, he strongly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, describing them as “militarized police in the streets wearing masks with no ID” and condemning the detention of long-term community members.

2024 Endorsement Context: Rogan—who endorsed Donald Trump in 2024 and was a key figure in helping build support among young men—reflected on the influence of podcasters, noting that people shouldn’t take public figures’ opinions too seriously.

Thanks for writing and exposing your myopic ignorance once again

James Preston Allen, Publisher

In Response to Schaper’s Previous letter

Response to Arthur Schaper:

Mr. Shaper, it pleases me that you fight so hard for the Constitution and for the AMERICAN workers.

America is a great land where we can all learn together to run our country together, instead of obeying an autocratic ruler operating under rules with which the vast majority disagree. You have concerns (to borrow a word from Sen. Collins) about American advocates protecting neighbors from physical violence.

Apparently, you hope that every Hispanic American is targeted and attacked by ICE. EVEN WHEN MANIFESTING THEIR 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS.Not a single progressive is calling for no security at the borders.

We call for decent treatment of the people being deported. We EXPECT that American law enforcement would not run Americans down with their vehicles, breaking legs, arms and assorted other bones.

Because the regime wants to get rid of ALL Hispanics, they are attacking, maiming and seriously injuring American Hispanics – the Supreme Court authorized racial profiling.

Not long ago, The violent ICE detention of a US citizen with disabilities as he walked to his high school has sparked outrage in California where leaders are condemning the incident as racial profiling and calling on authorities to investigate.

Erik Zepeda, a 20-year-old high school student, was stopped by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers last month in the small agricultural city of Santa Maria, famed for its strawberry harvest, where 79% of residents are Latino. His wrist was broken and later required surgery.

In Long Beach, ICE ran a man down. Broke his arm. A citizen the wrong color for AMERICA. He failed to become white.

About your concerns that undocumented workers use food, medicine, housing and you include cause death (for some odd reason). I have no idea how the children and elders, cooks, gardeners and maids, kill people, but okay. Only the worst of the worst are being attacked and deported, right? The rapists, murderers and criminals? That’s what TRUMP promised and, why not? But 7 year olds? Really? They bring death?

Little known fact (people hate facts that do not conform to their beliefs they developed with received wisdom), undocumented workers commit a fraction of the crimes white Americans like you and I commit.

I know you will find an objection to that fact, but gaslighting won’t work.

God bless you. Let’s all of us hope you can reach back on your Judeo-Christian tradition to come to grips with the greatest of the Bible’s lessons.

Treat others as you would be treated.

Ryan Gierach, San Pedro