LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Nov. 24 recognized the 50th birthday of the Korean Friendship Bell in San Pedro and honored the Friendship Bell Foundation for their work to preserve and maintain the monument in a special presentation at the meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“Over the past 50 years, the Korean Friendship Bell has become one of the most recognizable and beloved landmarks in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “It means so much to San Pedro and it is a beautiful reminder of the friendship between our two nations and the Korean American community’s lasting contributions to Southern California.”

The Korean Friendship Bell was presented to the United States by the people of the Republic of Korea as a gift for our nation’s bicentennial. The Bell was rung once on July 4, 1976 in Busan, Korea in honor of the US bicentennial before the 17-ton bronze monument set sail for San Pedro. Two months later, it arrived at the Port of Los Angeles and it took 2 weeks to unload the 28 cargo containers of materials that would be used to build the belfry, platform and steps. It was dedicated on October 3, 1976, in honor of Korean War veterans and as a symbol of the enduring friendship between South Korea and the United States and sits in Angels Gate Park, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Port of Los Angeles.

The bell is traditionally rung four times a year – on New Year’s Eve, the Fourth of July, Korean Liberation Day, and U.S. Constitution Day. In recent years, it has also been rung to celebrate Korean American Day and Juneteenth.

Since 2006, the Friendship Bell Foundation has led the effort to protect and preserve the monument. Foundation president Ernest Lee and other foundation members, including Korean War veterans, joined Hahn on stage for the ceremony where she presented them an official County of Los Angeles scroll honoring their efforts.

“Thank you Supervisor Hahn and thank you madam supervisors for the great honor. We’re here to celebrate the Bell. We want you to look at the Friendship Bell and when you get a chance, please come by,” said Lee, who also thanked individuals and organizations that supported both the Korean American community as well as Korea’s fight for independence. “I want to share this honor with everybody who is on the dais with me today. I thank you very much, and encourage everybody to join us in our continuing celebration as we celebrate the 50-year and into the next.”

“So, Ernest, and to everyone at the Friendship Bell Foundation, thank you. Thank you for your years of hard work, your dedication, and your commitment to making sure this special piece of history remains part of San Pedro for generations to come,” added Hahn.