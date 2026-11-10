City of Carson Celebrates Veterans Day

The City of Carson invites the community to attend its 2026 Veterans Day Celebration, honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This year’s ceremony will pay special tribute to the late Private First Class James Anderson, Jr., the first African American Marine to receive the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. The celebration will also recognize new inductees to the city’s Veterans Wall.

The program will feature guest speakers Commander Clinton T. Ceralde (U.S. Navy) and City Manager David C. Roberts, Jr. Additional highlights include a presentation of colors, flag-folding ceremony, patriotic musical performances, a moment of silence, and Taps.

Time: 10 a.m., Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Details: For more information, call: 310-830-9997

Venue: Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson