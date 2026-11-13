One District, Two Political Realities, San Pedro Breaks With Its Neighbors on Taxes, Voting Rights

Mayor Karen Bass lost the election, but she carried San Pedro, albeit only narrowly. Moreover, the election results reveal a community that stands apart from its neighbors in the 15th Council District on issues like taxing billionaires to shore up cuts made by a White House administration intent on perpetrating a reverse Robinhood on the rest of us, while supporting voter identification requirements and restrictions on future state taxes.

The contrast was particularly pronounced when compared with Wilmington, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway and Watts, where support for progressive ballot measures was generally stronger.

Across the district, voters supported affordable housing bonds, education funding and public investment while rejecting measures that would restrict government revenue and spending flexibility. San Pedro’s results suggest a more complicated political landscape, one that does not always align with the broader district’s economic priorities.

The 65th Assembly District race was among the few contests that unfolded largely as expected, with Dr. Ayanna Davis defeating perennial candidate Lydia Gutierrez by a landslide.

Statewide Measures—Affordable housing and public investment

Voters in the 15th District supported Measure 1, an $11.25 billion bond for affordable housing, by 67.57%. Support was strongest in Watts (84.85%) and Harbor Gateway (75.88%), compared with 67.73% in Wilmington and 66.77% in Harbor City. San Pedro registered the weakest support at 59.35%.

Measure 2, establishing a state rainy day fund, received 67.47% districtwide support. Wilmington (84.85%) and Watts (83.70%) were especially supportive, while San Pedro again trailed at 60.53%.

Measure 3, making a tax on high-income earners permanent to protect education funding, passed in the district with 66.21% support. San Pedro recorded the lowest support, at 57.53%, compared with 84.39% in Watts and 71.94% in Wilmington.

Measure 37, providing mortgage assistance to middle-income homebuyers, received 67.52% support districtwide. San Pedro again registered the lowest percentage, at 60.16%, while Watts reached 78.76%.

Money, elections and taxation

The political divide became more pronounced on Measure 4, which would establish public financing of elections. Although 55.06% of district voters supported it, San Pedro rejected the measure, with 51.20% voting no. Support reached 71.11% in Watts and 60.56% in Harbor Gateway.

Measure 40, a one-time tax on billionaires, exposed an even sharper divide. While 52.66% of district voters supported the tax, San Pedro was the only community among those to reject it, with 53.06% voting no. Support reached 65.37% in Watts, 57.60% in Wilmington, 55.71% in Harbor Gateway and 51.65% in Harbor City.

San Pedro also broke with the district on Measure 39, which would require government-issued identification for in-person voting and additional identifying information on mail ballots. Districtwide, 64.02% voted no, consistent with RLN’s opposition. San Pedro was the only community to support the measure, with 52.86% voting yes.

Similarly, Measure 42, restricting certain new state taxes, was rejected by 56.46% of district voters. San Pedro supported the restriction, with 51.90% voting yes. Wilmington, Harbor Gateway and Watts voted against it, with opposition reaching 62.44% in Watts.

Measure 41, restricting how certain tax revenues are treated under state spending limits, was rejected by 58.57% of district voters. San Pedro joined the rest of the district in voting no, although its opposition was comparatively weaker at 54.87%.

Other statewide measures

The district’s voting patterns were more consistent on several other measures.

Measure 5, changing procedures for filling vacancies following recall elections, received 57.47% support districtwide. San Pedro narrowly supported it, with 50.99% voting yes. RLN took no position.

Measure 38, authorizing $8.4 billion in bonds for immunology research, received 57.38% support in the district. San Pedro was again the least supportive community, at 55.31%.

Measure 43, which would have required a two-thirds vote for certain local taxes, was rejected by 61.72% of district voters. San Pedro voted no by 55.46%, compared with 75.61% opposition in Watts.

Measure 44, imposing a 90% revenue requirement for community clinics, was decisively rejected. More than 81% of district voters opposed it, including 83.29% in San Pedro.

Measure 45, changing environmental review requirements, was rejected by 57.75% of district voters. San Pedro opposed it by 55.83%, compared with 62.59% in Watts.