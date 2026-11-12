Port of Los Angeles Makes History with Back-to-Back Months Surpassing 1 Million Container Units

Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, left, and Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – The Port of Los Angeles handled 1,026,872 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, setting a record for the month and ranking as the second-highest monthly total ever at the nation’s busiest container port.

Following September’s all-time monthly record, October marked the first time the port has surpassed 1 million TEUs in consecutive months. The port has now reached the million-TEU mark three times in 2026, another first. No other U.S. port has handled 1 million TEUs in a single month.

From June through October, the port processed nearly 5 million TEUs, the strongest five-month stretch in its history.

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“What’s remarkable isn’t just the record volume but our ability to sustain this level of activity month after month,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “It’s a testament to the strength of our supply chain partners and the tremendous work being done across our waterfront every day.”

Seroka attributed the historic cargo activity to continued consumer spending, retailers replenishing inventories, changes in trade policy and ongoing challenges along other global shipping routes.

During the port’s monthly media briefing, Seroka was joined by Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, who discussed preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the port’s role as the Olympic sailing venue and ongoing investments along the LA Waterfront.

October loaded imports reached approximately 538,620 TEUs, up 25% compared with last October and 30% above the Port’s five-year October average. Loaded exports totaled 114,981 TEUs, down 7% compared with October 2025. The port handled 373,271 empty TEUs, a second consecutive monthly record as ocean carriers repositioned equipment to Asia for additional shipments.

Through the first 10 months of 2026, the Port has processed approximately 9,108,497 TEUs, 5% ahead of last year and 9% above its five-year average.