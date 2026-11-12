Emissions Driven to Lowest Levels in Port’s Busiest Year

Strategic investments in zero-emissions equipment, greater use of shore power and more frequent visits by cleaner ships have driven the Port of Long Beach’s emissions per container to an all-time low, even as the global trade hub moved record-breaking cargo volumes, according to an annual emissions report.

The comprehensive 2025 emissions inventory, available here, found across-the-board reductions in port-related air pollution emissions compared to the prior year, proving that economic growth and environmental stewardship can thrive together. Key single-year reductions include diesel particulate matter down by 7%, nitrogen oxides 9%, sulfur dioxides 9% and greenhouse gases by 6%.

Other highlights of the 2025 inventory:

The percentage of 2014 or newer model year trucks has reached its highest level yet at 95%; additionally, 2% of the drayage fleet were zero-emissions models.

Use of shore power and emissions-control barges increased by 11% for ships at berth.

21% of vessel calls had Tier III engines, the cleanest available.

21% of cargo-handling equipment was zero-emissions models.

To accelerate the transition toward a carbon-free future, in the next year, the Port is launching a slate of new initiatives, including a truck utilization incentive program aimed at increasing usage of zero-emissions trucks, an enhanced zero-emissions truck voucher program, an update of the Green Ship Incentive Program to encourage cleaner ships to visit and continued work on a zero-emissions infrastructure plan to boost deployments of zero-emissions cargo handling equipment, harbor craft and locomotives.