Take Part in the Día de los Muertos Community Altar at Angels Gate

Angels Gate Cultural Center is creating a Día de los Muertos Community Altar with the help of many hands to commemorate departed friends in the community. This year’s ofrenda was designed by AGCC Artist-Teacher Dalia Palacios and brought to life with help from arts education coordinator Gloria Sánchez. This altar will remain on display through Nov. 21 for viewing and reflection.

How to Participate:

Bring a small item of personal significance (no larger than 8.5″x11″) to the front office in building A, Thursday – Saturday, between 10am and 4pm through October 31st.

For photographs, it is recommended you bring a copy – not an original. A frame is optional.

Write your contact information on the back or bottom of the item (name, telephone, email), and sign our contact sheet.

Your item will be incorporated into the community altar.

Beginning Nov, 21, you can retrieve your personal items through Dec. 12, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.

Details: For questions, contact gloria@angelsgateart.org