City of Rancho Palos Verdes Awarded Over $54 Million in FEMA Grants for Voluntary Property Buyout Program

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — The City of Rancho Palos Verdes in October announced it has been formally awarded over $54 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA to fund two rounds of the city’s voluntary oroperty buyout program in the landslide area.

The awards follow a federal regulatory review period and allow the city to begin the process of acquiring 27 pre-selected properties for purchase that are severely impacted by ongoing land movement in thegGreater Portuguese Bend landslide area. Homes were prioritized for program participation based on safety risk factors, including red- or yellow-tag status, loss of utility service, and proximity to active land movement.

FEMA and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or Cal OES initially selected the city for $42 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program or HMGP funding in October 2024 due to accelerating landslide activity. In February 2026, the city was selected for an additional $10.16 million in Round 2 waitlist funding. The city was recently notified that it has been formally awarded over $54 million for Rounds 1 and 2, covering 22 homes and another five homes, respectively.

With the grants now awarded, the city can begin the next steps in the acquisition process. Because federal grants operate on a reimbursement basis, the city will execute buyouts in groups of a few homes at a time, expected to start in the coming months. It will likely take a few years to acquire and demolish improvements, including residences, for all 27 properties.

The voluntary property buyout program helps eligible homeowners relocate to safer areas by purchasing properties at pre-disaster fair market value. Under the program structure, FEMA covers 75% of eligible acquisition, appraisal, title, and demolition costs. The remaining 25% match is funded through a deduction from the seller’s final sales proceeds at closing. Once acquired, all structures will be demolished, and the land will be permanently deed-restricted as open space to prevent future redevelopment.

Details: Residents with questions regarding the Voluntary Property Buyout Program can contact: LandMovement@rpvca.gov or visit rpvca.gov/landmovement.