Calls Grow For Justice For Ricardo Gonzalez: Representatives Barragán and Garcia Join Senators In Demand For Immediate Investigation

Two Harbor Area representatives and California’s two US senators have formally joined the call for ICE/DHS accountability in the brutal arrest of US citizen and Long Beach resident Ricardo Gonzalez, which left him with a broken arm.

Surveillance video of the event in North Long Beach on October 17 shows Gonzalez on an e-bike making a left-hand turn onto a one-way street when a black SUV appears—driving the wrong way. swerves toward him and stops. The contact is not visible, but Gonzalez was clearly obeying traffic laws, while the ICE agents were not; they deliberately changed direction immediately before the apparent collision—which ICE euphemistically described as Gonzalez damaging the vehicle’s mirror. They also mischaracterized him as “a rioter.”

Observers’ video after the collision shows Gonzalez face-down in the gutter crying for help, yelling that his arm is broken, and calling for a paramedic. One witness, Sherman Austin, reportedly told CNN that he saw Gonzalez being struck by the unmarked vehicle, after which agents stepped out, “tasered him, broke his arm and pinned him to the ground.”

In their letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari,

Representatives Nanette Barragán and Robert Garcia, and Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla called for a full investigation into the incident, including the agents’ use of force, the reported failure to provide appropriate medical assistance, and the broader enforcement operation in Long Beach. It follows a similar letter from Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

“ICE agents are not above the law. These ICE agents appear to be going after someone in North Long Beach simply for being Latino,” said Rep. Barragán. “We need an independent investigation, immediate accountability, and answers for the people of Long Beach.”

“We are deeply disturbed by the reported treatment of Mr. Gonzalez,” the letter says. “No federal badge places an individual above the law.

Surveillance footage appears to show Mr. Gonzalez being struck by an unmarked federal vehicle while riding an e-bike in North Long Beach. Agents reportedly used a Taser against him multiple times, forcibly restrained him, and left him with a broken arm.

“Despite his apparent injuries, federal agents reportedly failed to provide appropriate medical assistance. Long Beach police officers and firefighters ultimately ensured he received medical care.

“These allegations raise serious concerns not only about Mr. Gonzalez’s treatment, but also about the conduct, supervision, and accountability of federal immigration enforcement operations in Long Beach.”

As summarized in a press release, the letter demands immediate action, including:

An independent investigation into the incident and the broader federal enforcement operation in Long Beach

Immediate removal of the agents involved from field enforcement duties pending the investigation

Preservation of all evidence , including body-camera footage, surveillance video, vehicle recordings, Taser records, operational plans, incident reports, and communications among agents and supervisors

Public accountability , including the release of investigative findings, substantiated violations, and corrective or disciplinary measures to the fullest extent permitted by law

A timely response from DHS , with written acknowledgment within 48 hours and a detailed outline of the investigation and interim actions within seven days

The attack on Gonzalez came just as ProPublica released a report finding that more than 500 citizens like Gonzalez have been caught up in the administration’s immigration operations.

“Some people really had a very brief detention, where it was maybe 15 minutes, 20 minutes where they’re in handcuffs on the side of the road,” ProPublica’s Nicole Foy told PBS’s Newshour. “But other people disappeared into a system that was actually very difficult for their loved ones and their lawyers to find them, and at the same time they sometimes were seriously injured as well.”