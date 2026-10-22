Two Arrested in Linden Avenue Murder Investigation in Long Beach

LONG BEACH— On Oct. 20, 2026, about 12:58 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Linden Avenue regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and provided medical aid to a male adult victim until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel. LBFD transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers obtained suspect information, including a suspect vehicle description. At 1:08 p.m., patrol officers located the suspect vehicle in the 1500 block of Junipero Avenue, where two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as Miles Carr, a 26-year-old resident of Long Beach, and Carinne Kee, a 37-year-old resident of Lawndale. Both suspects were booked for murder and their bail is set at $2,000,000.

The preliminary investigation indicates the male suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical altercation. Both suspects were involved in the physical altercation with the victim, where the victim was stabbed.

At this time, it is not known if the victim and suspects previously knew each other.

The motive remains under investigation.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner. The victim is a male adult believed to be in his late 30’s to early 40’s.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Chasen Contreras and Jared Asato at 562-570-7244m or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.LACrimestoppers.org.