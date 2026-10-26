Port of Los Angeles Reports Lowest Emissions Per Container on Record

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Oct. 22 announced it continued to make clean air gains in 2025, recording its lowest emissions per container on record, according to the port’s newly released Inventory of Air Emissions. The findings mark another milestone in the port’s clean air efforts, with emissions declining from the previous year and continuing a two-decade trend of significant reductions.

Since 2005, the port reports it has reduced diesel particulate matter emissions (DPM) by 90%, nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 72%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by 98% and greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 16%, while container volumes have increased 37%.

According to POLA, the latest inventory shows continued progress since 2017 when the Port of Los Angeles and neighboring Port of Long Beach updated the Clean Air Action Plan to accelerate the transition toward zero-emissions operations. Emissions of DPM, NOx and SOx and GHGs are down 15%, 38%, 28% and 9% since then.

POLA reports, in 2025, emissions of DPM fell 2%, NOx declined 4%, SOx dropped 5% and GHGs decreased 3% compared with 2024. The reduction in NOx marked the lowest annual total for that pollutant since the Port began tracking emissions in 2005.

Each year, the port inventories air pollution from ships, trucks, trains, harbor craft and cargo-handling equipment to measure the results of its clean air strategies. The new report is based on trade activity during calendar year 2025.

Details: View Emissions Inventory Report