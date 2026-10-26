Vote Centers Opened Over the Weekend for 2026 General Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that 123 vote centers opened Oct. 24, for the Nov. 3 general election.

Vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration, and Vote by Mail ballot returns. A complete list and map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can visit any vote center, complete a Conditional Voter Registration, and cast a ballot in this election. Once the statewide database validates the registration, the ballot is processed like all others.

The RR/CC encourages voters to review their ballots carefully and vote early, as this ballot includes many contests and candidates. Voters can save time using the Interactive Sample Ballot, an optional tool that allows voters to mark their selections on a smartphone or computer and instantly transfer their votes to the Ballot Marking Device.

The RR/CC provides translated election materials in 18 different languages. Voters can request their voting materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form on the back of the sample ballot book, or by calling 800-815-2666, option 3. Spanish-speaking voters may also call 213-358-2701 for direct assistance.