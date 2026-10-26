Complimentary Fare on Election Day at ridelbt.com

Long Beach Transit or LBT encourages voter participation by providing complimentary bus rides on all its routes on election day, Nov. 3. Customers will be able to travel to and from vote centers or to drop off ballots aboard LBT all day long. In addition to its regularly scheduled, fixed-route bus service, LBT will also offer complimentary rides for its eligible Dial-A-Lift customers. Dial-A-Lift is LBT’s paratransit service for those with permanent mobility impairments.

To plan your trips to the vote centers, visit ridelbt.com/routes.

For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/LB-Transit-free-rides-to-vote