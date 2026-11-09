UPDATED: Vincent Thomas Bridge Closed: Major Deck Replacement Underway

SAN PEDRO – Caltrans began a planned 16-month full closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) in San Pedro for construction on the $752.8 million Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. Both directions of SR-47 between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street will be closed, as well as on-ramps and highway connections to SR-47. The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on March 1, 2028.

The following highway facilities will be closed throughout this 16-month stage of construction:

Vincent Thomas Bridge – Full Closure

All SR-47 lanes between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street

Approaches to the Vincent Thomas Bridge

Northbound SR-47

Habor Boulevard to northbound SR-47

Southbound Interstate 110 to northbound SR-47

Miraflores Avenue to northbound SR-47

Southbound SR-47

Ferry Street on-ramp at southbound SR-47

Drivers will be detoured primarily along interstates 710 and 110, State Route 103, and Harry Bridges Boulevard. Caltrans conducted local road improvements on the project’s detour routes, including the resurfacing and striping of roads and intersections, installation of traffic cameras, and placement of temporary traffic signals.

Connecting San Pedro and Long Beach, the Commuter Express 142 bus line is now operating free of cost and at a high frequency of service as the result of collaboration between Caltrans and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT). Reference the LADOT website for more information and timetables for the updated and rerouted bus service.

Caltrans urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in the project area or utilize public transportation options to reduce congestion. Drivers should allow for extra time in their commutes and assess real-time traffic conditions using Caltrans QuickMap before traveling in the project area.

During the closure, Caltrans will minimize local traffic impacts through a combination of infrastructure improvements, manual traffic control strategies, and enhanced communication efforts. Traffic control officers will be deployed to 18 key intersections in the area to monitor and manually facilitate traffic flow, and local police will expand commercial trucking enforcement.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project will replace the bridge’s entire concrete roadway and modernize important safety features such as the railing and fencing, center median, lighting and signage, and seismic sensors. More information is available at the project website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise in creased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

Full closure detour route map, Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement

Councilman Tim Mcosker reports his office made it clear to Caltrans: “If you are going to direct traffic off the bridge and into our communities, you have an obligation to protect the people who live here. We insisted that Caltrans repair roads along the detour routes before the closure and repair them again after the project is complete. My office helped Caltrans establish detours designed to keep traffic out of Wilmington’s residential streets and coordinated for LADOT officers to be deployed to direct traffic, enforce restrictions, and issue citations to truck drivers who leave designated routes and enter our neighborhoods.

If you see trucks leaving designated detour routes and entering residential streets, please call LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.