Gov. Newsom Releases Letter to California on the Death Penalty

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 5 announced that he plans to change all California death sentences to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The same change will be made to every death sentence. The offenders will remain in prison and are not eligible for release.

In his letter to the people of California, the governor said he takes this action because he firmly believes that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values.



The Governor’s letter to the people of California is available here.



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