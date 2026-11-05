In victory, a Smell of Doom for Democrats in 2028

Plus: An unreported victory for voting rights

Democrats better watch out. They didn’t get a “mandate.” Rather, the public un-mandated Trump, a much-deserved political castration. Next time you hear our president speak, I bet his voice will be an octave higher.

So, sober up and remember this: Trump is still President, Vance is Vice President (with an emphasis on “vice”) and Trump’s consigliere Todd Blanche is still, Heaven help us, Attorney General.

In other words, the entire Trump lineup of vote suppression sorcerers will be in charge of the 2028 election.

Watch our report on Little’s courageous action

This Midterm election cycle included harsh new suppression and intimidation tactics conjured by Trump, Blanche and GOP state officials.

Here’s an example: Florida’s purge of a whopping 1.7 million voters from the rolls in 2023 and 2024 — one in ten voters! — based on our study of such purges for ACLU, easily accounts for the slim plurality of 247,000 of Republican Senate candidate Ashley Moody over Democratic Angie Nixon.

Yes, wiping out the rights of a few hundred thousand voters per state was not enough to save Republicans from this week’s big Blue wave, but, come 2028, suppression tactics could provide a GOP victory margin as it did in 2000, 2016 and 2024.

Hey, I hate to be a Debbie Downer here, but don’t leave the doors unlocked.

Voting Rights Victory for a Voting Rights Hero

It is with great joy that I can announce a vital victory against the Justice Department’s plan to send armed federal agents into urban polls.

So today, we take off our hats — and yes, I will take off my fedora — to honor United States Special Agent Nicolas Little of Houston, Texas.

Special Agent Little risked his career by acting as lead plaintiff for the NAACP in a suit he brought to stop the Administration from sending 1000 armed agents like himself into polling stations.

On Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the polls opened, the Justice Department was forced to agree in Court that it would not deploy armed agents; that the agents deployed would not be wearing their Robocop uniforms; and that they would not be deployed from ICE nor the FBI nor other agencies with authority to arrest — and scare the hell out of — Hispanic voters.

That left Trump with only the authority to call out a goofy and unprepared team of agents like postal service inspectors and parks administrators.

On Election Day, the Justice Department said it was now only sending in his Texas troops to check if there are sufficient ramps for handicapped voters!

That’s a far cry from challenging Brown people to prove their citizenship, cuffing those who give an answer the agents don’t like, creating mayhem to frighten away voters of color.

On Election Day, despite a tough-guy statement from the Justice Department that they were still sending in this motley army to San Antonio and other Hispanic Democratic strongholds in Texas, none showed up at the polls where we checked.

With the collapse of Trump’s plans to intimidate the Hispanic vote with armed agents, polls became welcoming centers with a party atmosphere, helping an immense rise in Latino turnout. Lydia Camarillo, President of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project in San Antonio, estimated Hispanic voters in Texas alone totaled a record 2.7 million.

In Texas, there is a mood of celebration with Tejano music blasting from cars.

However, there is a dark cloud, now no bigger than a man’s hand, on the horizon. Get ready for the Great Purge of voter rolls in 2027 when I expect no less than 10 million voters will have their registrations cancelled or challenged.

The armed invasion of polling stations, giant sweeps of Hispanics as “potential non-citizen voters,” legal threats against registration drive volunteers, coordinated operations to disqualify mail-in ballots and other election-bending games will be perfected over the next two years to make sure that Jim Crow and Jose Crow do their dirtiest in the presidential race.

Therefore, I’m asking you, begging you, when you take off your party hats, and let the balloons drift to the floor, that you buckle up for the coming voting rights fight of a generation.

And the Palast team will be there with you.

It would be a terrible irony if this week’s defeat of vote suppression tactics leads to our slumber as our attention slips away. Now more than ever, SaveYourVote.org is needed and must continue.

The great voter roll purges don’t happen in election years, because they know the public is distracted. And that’s why NOW is the time to send around the six-part series Jim Crow Reloaded because it’s not just the story of what’s happened, it’s also the story of what’s coming.

The monsters have come out of their crypt before.

Are you ready?