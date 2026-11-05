Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his appointment of twenty-three Superior Court Judges: one in Alameda County, one in Fresno County, five in Los Angeles County, and one interim appointment in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Noelle Brown Adams, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Brown Adams has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office since 2013. She worked as an entertainment litigator at Cindy Johnson Law Group in 2013. Brown Adams worked as an attorney at Johnson & Johnson from 2011 to 2012. She worked as a law clerk at Cheong, Denove, Rowell & Bennett in 2010. Brown Adams received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Wendy L. Wilcox. Brown Adams is a Democrat.

Edward Han, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Han has served as a deputy city attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office since 2026. He has also served as an aassistant staff judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force Reserve since 2018. Han worked as a senior attorney at Theodora Oringher from 2025 to 2026. He was a lecturer in Law at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2022 to 2025. Han served as an assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2022. He served as a law clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2014 to 2015. Han worked as an associate at Jones Day from 2012 to 2014. He received a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Spurgeon E. Smith. Han is a Democrat.

Kristen Williams, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Williams has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2025. Williams served as an assistant United States Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2009 to 2025. Williams received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David S. Cunningham. Williams is a Democrat.

Rebecca Goodrich, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Goodrich has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2015. She has also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California since 2024. Goodrich served as a deputy district attorney at the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office from 2013 to 2015. She served as a volunteer deputy city attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2013. She received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Stephen Goorvitch to the Court of Appeal. Goodrich is a Democrat.

Arpa Stepanian, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Stepanian has worked as a partner at Weiss and Stepanian since 2015. He was the owner of The Stepanian Law Firm from 2012 to 2015. Stepanian was a partner at Stepanian and Donath from 2010 to 2012. He served as a deputy public defender at the Riverside County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2010. Stepanian worked as a staff attorney at the Inland Counties Legal Services from 2004 to 2006. He worked as a sole practitioner from 2003 to 2004. Stepanian worked as a hearing representative at the Law Offices of Dennis Hershewe from 2002 to 2003. Stepanian received a Juris Doctor degree from San Fernando Valley College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Maurice Leiter. Stepanian is registered without party preference.

Ann Maurer, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Maurer has served as the chief assistant city attorney at the Glendale City Attorney’s Office since 2002. She worked as an associate at Richards, Watson & Gershon from 2000 to 2002. Maurer worked as an associate at Franscell, Strickland, Roberts & Lawrance from 1996 to 2000. Maurer received a Juris Doctor Degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Goul. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2027. Maurer is a Democrat.