Webinar Examines Children’s Exposure to Harmful Chemicals and Health Risks

Children can be exposed to chemicals in different ways and sometimes to a greater extent than adults. Their physical and physiological characteristics, patterns of food and beverage intake, and unique behaviors can influence their chemical exposures.

Join this webinar to learn about work of the Children’s Health Subgroup of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) working party on exposure assessment to improve the evaluation of chemical exposures for children. The event will provide an overview of OECD methods, tools and case studies to improve regulatory assessment of children’s exposure to chemicals. The webinar will include presentations on considerations unique to children that influence chemical exposures such as mouthing behaviors, as well as exposure to chemicals through crafts and toys and personal care products.

Participants will also learn how findings from a recent survey can help to identify additional information needs and shape future OECD work on children’s health and chemical exposure.

Time: 7 to 9 a.m. CET, Nov. 12

Details: https://tinyurl.com/childrens-chemical-exposure