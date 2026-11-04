Blue Tsunami Breaks New Ground And Historical Records: Dems Win House & Senate, Two Women of Color Elected Southern State Governors

Democrats won sweeping victories in House and Senate races Tuesday, Nov. 3, locking up solid majorities in an overwhelming rejection of Donald Trump’s would-be strongman rule. Democrats are on track to win 258 House seats and at least 54 Senate seats, with two still too close to call, according to projections by NBC. It was just the fourth time since WWII that the out-party has regained control of both houses in a midterm election.

“It’s now clear: This was the No Kings election,” Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin wrote in an email. “We know this is the product of historic grassroots-driven turnout against an out-of-control, would-be king, and his corrupt coterie of crooks, collaborators, and cowards. Today, we join the ranks of Hungarians, Brazilians, and Serbians who resoundingly rejected authoritarianism in national elections this year.”

But the sheer size of the Democrats’ victories wasn’t the only story worth noting.

Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Kansas since 1932—the most dramatic example of how Democratic victories redrew the political map. But his election wasn’t the most historic of the night. Kiesha Lance Bottoms was elected America’s first female Black governor in Georgia, Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Southern Latina governor of Texas, and Deb Haaland was elected the first female Native Amerian governor in New Mexico. What’s more, Bottoms and Hinojosa both presided over a clean sweep of statewide offices that had formerly all been held by Republicans, a stunning transformation of state politics in two key Southern states.

In addition, pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews won the South Carolina Senate Seat—the first Democrat to do so in a generation, while Scott Colom held a slim double-digit lead in Mississippi at press time, hoping to become the first Black Senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction. Their (potential) victories are all the more remarkable considering the lack of support from the national party.

That same lack of support almost certainly cost Democrats two other close Senate races: Angie Nixon in Florida and Jamie Davis in Louisiana. Nixon’s race was a special election for a seat that’s up for a full term in 2028, so failing to fund her is a mistake Democrats can’t afford to repeat.

Democrats also won six or seven hundred seats in state legislatures. As a result they have governing trifectas in five new states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.

Democrats have gained three House seats in California, with five still undecided.

In the LA Mayors race, Nithya Raman holds a slight 51.12%-48.88% lead over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass as of 3:11 AM.

Random Lengths will have a full report on the election in our next print edition.