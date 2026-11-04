TRAFFIC ALERT: Vincent Thomas Bridge to Shut Down for 16 Months This Weekend

SAN PEDRO – Caltrans will implement a 16-month full closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) in San Pedro on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12:01 a.m. for the replacement of the bridge deck. The bridge closure will affect both directions of SR-47 between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street, as well as on-ramps and highway connections to SR-47. The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on March 1, 2028.

Ramp and lane closures will be implemented overnight on Nov. 6 prior to the start of the full bridge closure at midnight. Motorists can expect the following work schedule:

10 p.m., Nov. 6

All southbound SR-47 lanes between Navy Way and Ferry Street (temporary closure)

10:45 p.m. Nov. 6

All southbound travel lanes between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard

Ferry Street on-ramp to southbound SR-47

12:01 a.m., Nov. 7

All SR-47 lanes on the Vincent Thomas Bridge, between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard

Northbound SR-47 approaches at Harbor Boulevard, southbound Interstate 110, and Miraflores Avenue

Drivers will be detoured primarily along interstates 710 and 110, State Route 103, and Harry Bridges Boulevard. Caltrans conducted local road improvements on the project’s detour routes, including the resurfacing and striping of roads and intersections, installation of traffic cameras, and placement of temporary traffic signals.

Caltrans urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in the project area or utilize public transportation options to reduce congestion. Drivers should plan for extra time in their commute and assess real-time traffic conditions using Caltrans QuickMap before traveling in the project area.

During the closure, Caltrans will minimize local traffic impacts through a combination of infrastructure improvements, manual traffic control strategies, and enhanced communication efforts. Traffic control officers will be deployed to 18 key intersections in the area to monitor and manually facilitate traffic flow, and local police will expand commercial trucking enforcement.

The $752.8 million Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project will replace the bridge’s entire concrete roadway and modernize important safety features such as the railing and fencing, center median, lighting and signage, and seismic sensors. More information is available at the project website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.