Port of Long Beach Terminals Add Extended Gate Hours

The Port of Long Beach announced Oct. 29 shippers will have even more ways to move cargo and access container terminals at the Port of Long Beach, due to extended gate hours offered through the port’s terminals.

Participating terminals as of late October have begun to keep their truck gates open on evenings and Saturdays, before the Nov. 7 closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge in the Port of Los Angeles, and will continue for six weeks excluding the week of Thanksgiving.

Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba, who announced the expanded gate hours in a video earlier this month, said the port is offering the program to lessen potential impacts to cargo and traffic flow during Caltrans’ 16-month deck replacement project on the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUrZrnOQ80c