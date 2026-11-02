CD15 Policy Update on Gas Drilling in LA

On Oct. 28 the City Council passed a landmark ordinance banning new oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles and requiring existing operations to phase out within 20 years. This is a major victory for environmental justice and public health, especially for communities in the 15th council district, where oil drilling has long taken place, particularly in Wilmington and the Harbor Area. The ordinance applies to approximately 600 active and 1,200 idle oil wells across the city, preventing idle wells from returning to production and prohibiting existing wells from being expanded, deepened, or redrilled. This action restores the city’s commitment to ending neighborhood oil drilling after a previous ban passed in 2022 was overturned following legal challenges. The Harbor communities have lived with the impacts of this activity for generations, and this is an important step toward cleaner air, healthier neighborhoods, and a better quality of life for residents.

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