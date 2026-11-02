RPV Land Movement Community Update

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — On Nov. 4, Rancho Palos Verdes City Council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency and consider formally accepting over $55 million in federal grant funds for property buyouts and long-term remediation work.

According to the most recent survey data from early October, the average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.05 inches per week, a 7.6% increase since August. The City’s geologist attributes this largely to erosion at the toe of the Landslide Complex from wave action caused by extreme southerly swells during an unusually active hurricane season in the southeast Pacific Ocean. Despite the acceleration, and an above-average rainy season, the Landslide Complex is moving approximately 30% slower than it was one year ago.

After decelerating by an average of 9.5% from August to September, by October, the Abalone Cove Landslide accelerated by an average of 16.7% to 1.36 inches per week. The Portuguese Bend Landslide accelerated by an average of 14.8% to .88 inches per week from September to October after decelerating by an average of 3.6% from August and September. The Klondike Canyon Landslide generally continued to see no measurable movement.

Winterization measures to prepare the landslide area for the forecasted strong El Niño season have been completed and held up well during recent rainfall. No pump trucks were needed on Palos Verdes Drive South, where drainage improvements were added to help reduce flooding.

As a next step in administering the Voluntary Property Buyout Program, the council will consider formally accepting over $54 million in recently awarded FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds to acquire 27 pre-selected properties in Rounds 1 and 2. The Council will also consider formally accepting over $1.9 million in FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation funds to build permanent infrastructure to energize the City’s deep dewatering wells.

Additionally, the council will consider awarding two contracts totaling a combined over $3 million to complete design and construction documents, engineering design services, and environmental review and permitting services related to two pending FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants for future long-term landslide remediation work.

Finally, the Council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov

Time: 7 p.m. Nov. 4

Venue: McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom.