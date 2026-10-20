Labor Leader Michael ‘Mickey’ Chavez Appointed to the Los Angeles Harbor Commission

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council has approved the appointment of Michael ‘Mickey’ Chavez to the Los Angeles Harbor Commission. Nominated by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Chavez is a long-time labor leader and member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union or ILWU. He succeeds departing Harbor Commissioner Edward Renwick.

With the appointment of Chavez, four members of the Harbor Commission appointed by Mayor Bass — Chavez, Vice President Yolanda De La Torre, Sheila Lewis and Lee Williams — are residents of Los Angeles’15th Council District, home to the Port of Los Angeles.

Chavez brings more than 25 years of experience in port operations, labor leadership and community advocacy to the position. He comes from a family of longshoremen whose waterfront roots date back to the 1940s. Currently a nightside general foreman at Metropolitan Stevedore Company, Chavez previously served as president of the ILWU Southern California District Council. His experience spans container, bulk cargo, vessel and rail operations at the San Pedro Bay port complex.

In addition to his labor leadership, Chavez serves on the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation’s Clean Ports advisory board, bringing a waterfront workforce perspective to efforts to reduce port emissions and improve conditions in surrounding communities. He is also a California Democratic Party delegate for Assembly District 65 and Region 6 vice chair of the party’s Chicano Latino Caucus.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission oversees the management and operation of the Port of Los Angeles. The five-member Board is appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council. Commissioners serve as volunteers.