ALERT: Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners Harbor Administration Building Returns to San Pedro

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners will hold its next regular board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22. Unlike most meetings that occur in Wilmington, this session will take place at the main Port of Los Angeles Harbor Administration Building.

Public Comments

If you plan to address the board, you must attend in person. Public participation is coordinated by submitting speaker cards directly to the board secretary at the venue before the item is called. Oral comments are typically limited to three minutes per agenda item.

Live Broadcast: If you cannot attend in person, you can watch the session live via the Port of Los Angeles Webcast.

Meeting Details

Time: 10 a.m.. Oct 22

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Harbor-Commission-agenda

Venue: 2nd Floor Board Room, Port of Los Angeles Administration Building, 425 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro