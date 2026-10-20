Hahn Breaks Ground on Torrance County Building’s $17.4M Transformation

TORRANCE — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn together with local and state leaders Oct. 19 broke ground on the renovation of a historic, county-owned building in Torrance that has sat vacant for more than two decades. Hahn, Torrance Mayor Sharon Kalani, and State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi spoke at the ceremony and unveiled plans for the Pathway Torrance Community Health & Wellness Center.

The Spanish Colonial-style brick building at 2300 W. Carson St. was gifted to the county by businessman and philanthropist Sam Levy. It first opened in 1933 and most recently served as a health clinic operated by the County’s Department of Public Health before closing in 2002. The $17.4 million renovation will give the historic property a new life as a community health and wellness center, as well as city office and community spaces.

The community health clinic will be operated by Venice Family Clinic on the ground floor, with the City of Torrance leasing the second floor from the county for administrative offices and housing and homelessness outreach staff. The renovated facility will also feature community meeting rooms and an outdoor plaza for community events. The city plans to host classes on the site, to be offered by its community services department and non-profit partners. The 93 year-old facility will also receive exterior upgrades, including renovated fencing, walkways, landscaping, new asphalt paving of parking and driveway areas, and an exterior storage structure.

Of the project’s $17.4 million total budget, Supervisor Hahn is contributing $11 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the City of Torrance contributing 6.5 million,including state and federal funding secured with the support of Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (5.5 million) and Senator Alex Padilla ($1 million).

Construction—which is expected to begin this month and be completed by July 2027—will be led by the LA County Department of Public Works and carried out under the County’s Community Workforce Agreement, which prioritizes local hiring, workforce training opportunities, and participation by local small businesses.