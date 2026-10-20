Expungement Clinic San Pedro/Wilmington

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Expungement clinic, Oct 27, San Pedro/Wilmington area.

 

Mike Gipson’s office will host an Expungement Clinic on Oct. 27, capacity permitting, for free at the LA Care Community Resource Clinic and focused on the San Pedro/Wilmington area.

Expungement provides:

Increase in your employment opportunities

Legal protection in court

Personal satisfaction

Organizational membership opportunities

Help qualify for professional licensure opportunities

Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Onsite volunteer attorneys and Spanish translation are available

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct 27

Cost: Free

Details: 562-252-0865; Pre-registration; https://tinyurl.com/Pre-registration-signup 

Venue: L.A. Care Community Resource Center, 911 N Avalon Blvd. Wilmington

ADDITIONAL RESOURCE: The Los Angeles City Attorney’s H.E.A.R.T. The team assists participants with resolving eligible traffic and pedestrian infractions in LA County.

Parking and Metro tickets are not eligible.

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