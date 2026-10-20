City of Long Beach Activates Speed Safety System Expanded by New State Law

The City of Long Beach in October activated its speed safety system, a new civilian-led traffic safety program using speed detection technology to address dangerous speeding at high-injury corridors. The city also enacted Senate Bill (SB) 1279, legislation authored by Sen. Lena Gonzalez that will allow the city to expand its speed safety system pilot program to include Pacific Coast Highway or PCH, one of Long Beach’s most dangerous traffic corridors.

The Speed safety system, administered by the Department of Public Works, is authorized under California Assembly Bill 645 (AB 645), a five-year statewide pilot the city advocated for. The Legislature passed AB 645 in 2023, authorizing the program in six cities: Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Glendale.

The now-activated speed safety system issues citations only when a vehicle is detected traveling 11 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit, capturing the vehicle’s rear license plate. The system does not use continuous video or facial recognition and is not an Automated License Plate Reader or ALPR system. These safeguards are consistent with the privacy requirements established under AB 645. Citations are civil, not criminal, and carry no points on a driver’s license and no impact on driving record.

The program includes a citywide 60-day warning period, running now through Dec. 7, 2026, before any fines are issued, and advance signage will alert drivers as they approach each device location. After the warning period ends, vehicles that travel over the speed limit 11 to 15 mph will receive a warning if one has not already been issued during the initial warning period, that will not result in a fine. A second offense and all offenses thereafter will result in a citation and a fine,

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