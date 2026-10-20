Solis Urges Early Voting Amid Federal Government’s Arrests

LOS ANGELES — As the Nov. 3, general election quickly approaches, several reports of federal arrests have emerged, many alleging noncitzen voting, including in Los Angeles County. Following this news, Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis urged residents to know their rights and vote early ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

“The federal government’s continued attempts to deter voting and instill fear is an affront to our democracy. While those who commit voter fraud should be held accountable, allegations of widespread deception are completely unfounded. Los Angeles County voters should be able to cast their ballots without interruption, interference, or intimidation from the federal government,” said Board Chair Solis.

Solis continued, that is why she has led action at the Board of Supervisors to ensure that the County’s Registrar Recorder is prepared to handle any emergency that arises, including through litigation if necessary. Solis encourages voters to continue making their voices heard by casting their ballots as soon as possible.

The arrests, which are reported as an escalation over the federal government’s insistence on voter fraud in Los Angeles County, have raised concerns about disenfranchising voters.



County Clerk Dean C. Logan said, with 15 days remaining before Election Day, the election administration team in Los Angeles County remains focused on conducting a fair, accessible, accurate, and secure election. That’s what voters should expect, and that is what we are prepared to deliver,

“The U.S. Department of Justice has chosen to litigate their unverified assertions of voting eligibility. At this point, it is best for this to be addressed in court, but our message to voters is clear. Do not let this activity deter you from participating and making sure your voice is heard through voting,” Logan said.



Los Angeles County residents can take the following steps to stay informed and exercise their rights:

Make a Plan to Vote

Plan how and when to vote at plan.lavote.gov .

Find an official ballot drop box at lavote.gov/dropbox .

Track your ballot at California BallotTrax .